A furious Pedro Porro appeared to row with Tottenham team-mate Lucas Bergvall before storming down the tunnel following Spurs’ 2-1 home defeat to Fulham in the Premier League.

Tottenham were booed off after falling to their fourth Premier League defeat in six games, while some Spurs fans also directed their frustration at goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after his error led to Fulham doubling their lead after just six minutes.

Porro looked to be angered by Bergvall applauding the Spurs supporters at full-time. The right back could be seen screaming Bergvall’s name as the 19-year-old started to walk around the pitch and show his appreciation to remaining home supporters.

Porro did not applaud the fans and instead went down the tunnel, removing his shirt as he did so. His frustration comes just weeks after Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence ignored manager Thomas Frank’s instructions to applaud the Spurs fans after their home defeat against Chelsea, with the pair later apologising.

Frank said he did not see Porro’s reaction but added: “We are in a tough spell right now and for my players it is about being as calm as possible and doing everything we can to work through it.”

Frank, however, said the home supporters who booed goalkeeper Vicario during the game were not “real fans” and said he hoped it does not happen again during his tenure.

“I didn't like that our fans booed at him straight after and a few times when he touched the ball,” Frank said. “They can’t be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you are on the pitch.

“We do everything we can to perform. After, fair enough, boo, no problem. But not during. That's unacceptable in my opinion. It is OK that they are frustrated, because we haven't won at home for a long time.

“We all badly want to win so I'm fine with them booing after the game, but during the game I hope it was one incident and it never happens again.”

Tottenham have not won a home Premier League match since the opening weekend of the season and they have now lost 10 league matches at home this calendar year.