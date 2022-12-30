Pele death - news: Messi and Ronaldo pay tribute to Brazil legend after his death at 82
The footballer died at a hospital in his home country
Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.
The Associated Press confirmed the news, saying: “Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82.”
Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions, as he helped Brazil to success at the 1958, 1962 and 1970 tournaments, also winning the Golden Ball for best player at the latter.
At the first of those, the then-17-year-old became the youngest player to appear at a men’s World Cup although his record was subsequently broken by Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside.
During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country, although that number is disputed given it included unofficial friendlies and tour matches.
Pele’s Instagram urges people to ‘Love, love and love, forever'
“Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love. His message today becomes a legacy for future generations. Love, love and love, forever,” the caption reads.
A three-time World Cup winner and scorer of hundreds of goals, Pele became a byword for ultimate sporting excellence during a glittering career that saw him lauded throughout the world.
Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions.
Government of Brazil calls Pele ‘champion of champions'
“Pelé. Champion of champions, living legend of our lifetime. Football perfection; the King was almost synonymous with his homeland. Generations to come will remember him as a gentleman off the field, and a magician on it; the epic number 10 shirt, immortalized by his genius,” the government’s official Twitter account stated.
Pelé. Champion of champions, living legend of our lifetime. Football perfection; the King was almost synonymous with his homeland. Generations to come will remember him as a gentleman off the field, and a magician on it; the epic number 10 shirt, immortalized by his genius. pic.twitter.com/eXBiyvEsy8— Government of Brazil (@govbrazil) December 29, 2022
Pele, who has died aged 82, won three World Cups and scored more than 1,000 goals in a sensational career.
A Netflix documentary explored the life of one of football’s greatest-ever players and the country that loved him like no other, Miguel Delaney writes.
England faced Brazil during the group stage of the 1970 World Cup.
The Brazilian’s reputation was built on his performances at the World Cup finals.
