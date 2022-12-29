Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Wembley arch has been lit up in Brazil colours in a tribute to the legendary Pele after his passing on Thursday evening.

The three-time World Cup winner died at the age of 82 at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

And the FA has moved to pay its respects for Pele, marking its iconic stadium arch in the colours of the kit worn by the man who many describe as the original superstar.

The Wembley arches were lit up as a tribute to Pele (PA)

The FA also tweeted an image of the lit-up arches with the message: “Paying tribute to a true football icon. Rest in peace, Pelé.”

Among thousands of tributes, Pele was described as “the king of football” by PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

While Gary Lineker labelled Pele as “footballing immortality” and “the most divine of footballers”.

Pele’s battle on the pitch with Bobby Moore created most of the most enduring images of his career.

The pair exchanged shirts at full-time after the Selecao defeated the Three Lions at the 1970 World Cup, with both players seen laughing afterwards and clearly displaying their affection and respect for one another.

England’s account posted the picture, adding: “One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game. Farewell, Pelé. You will never be forgotten.”