Pep Guardiola says there are ‘no discussions’ about his Man City future

Pep Guardiola is planning to be at Manchester City next season and insists the possibility of him leaving in the summer is “not on the table right now”.

Reports have emerged suggesting City are making contingency plans – with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca a potential replacement – should Guardiola decide to stand down as City manager at the end of the campaign.

But Guardiola, who will have served 10 years at the Etihad Stadium by next summer, is contracted until the end of the 2026-27 term and has said nothing to indicate he could cut short his tenure.

The Spaniard said at a press conference on Friday: “The last three or four years, every time during a certain, period someone asks me that question.

“Sooner or later, when I’m 75 or 76, I will quit Manchester City!

“I understand the question when I have the end of a contract (coming) but I have 18 months left and I am so delighted and happy and excited about the development of the team and being there. That is all I can say.

“That question happens every single season at a certain point and I’m OK. The club and I are incredibly connected in terms of the decisions we have to take and when it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.

“There are no discussions – end of the subject. There are no discussions. I will not be eternally here, but I’ve said before I will not be here forever. None of us will be forever in this world but there are no discussions.

“What is going to happen will happen and the club has to be prepared for everything – for the players and the CEOs, except the owners. They are here unless they are going to sell the club, which I don’t think will happen.

“The rest, the club has to be prepared but that subject is not on the table right now.”

Asked further if he would still be at the club next season, Guardiola said: “I’m here.

“What’s going to happen who knows but if I have 10 years on my contract or six months, football changes a lot.

“Now I’m focused on West Ham and go for a few days with my dad and that’s all, come back for Nottingham (Forest) and Sunderland and Brighton and Chelsea.”

City host West Ham on Saturday with the chance, for a few hours at least, to move to the top of the table.

Rodri, John Stones and Jeremy Doku are still sidelined while Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri are now on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Guardiola said: “We are prepared. We know how difficult that is. They have always had top-class players, so huge respect – but we are ready.”