Portugal take on Germany in Munich for their Group F match at Euro 2020.

A Mats Hummels own goal ensured Germany got their tournament off to a losing start against world champions France.

His own goal gave Les Bleus all three points while Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both scored strikes ruled out for offside.

In their own opening game, Portugal defeated Hungary 3-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice after Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at the Allianz Arena.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 4pm BST. It can also be streamed online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Nuno Mendes is carrying a thigh issue and is the only injury worry for Fernando Santos. Danilo and William Carvalho are expected to retain their starting position in midfield despite an impressive cameo from Renato Sanches.

Matthias Ginter is a doubt after picking up a knock against France, while Leroy Sane could replace Kai Havertz in the starting XI.

Predicted line-ups:

Portugal: Patricio, Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Danilo, Carvalho, Bernardo, Fernandes, Jota, Ronaldo

Germany: Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Sane, Muller, Gnabry

Odds:

Portugal: 9/4

Draw: 23/10

Germany: 13/10

Prediction:

Both sides will be aiming to avoid defeat in what could be a cagey affair. A late goal could change everything, but I’m going to go with a draw. 1-1.