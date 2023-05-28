Premier League relegation battle LIVE: Results and reaction as Everton survive

✕ Close Everton boss Dyche on crunch relegation decider v. Bournemouth

Everton secured Premier League survival over Leicester and Leeds on a nervous and tense final day. Needing to defeat Bournemouth to claim their place in the top-flight next season things looked bad for the Toffees as the visitors took the early initiative at Goodison Park.

At the King Power Stadium, Harvey Barnes gave Leicester the lead over West Ham with Leeds falling behind to Tottenham up at Elland Road. That was how things stood at half-time with the Foxes out of the relegation zone and Everton in trouble.

The second half began and Leeds fell further behind Spurs effectively putting them out of the battle. Leicester extended their lead over the Hammers to gain control of their and Everton continued to struggle.

Then, Abdoulaye Doucoure received the ball on the edge of the box and smoked home a wonderful strike to put Everton in front. Sean Dyche’s men lasted through 10 minutes of stoppage to collect their three points and clinch their place in the top-flight.

