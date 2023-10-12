Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A moment’s silence will be held before all Premier League games next weekend as a mark of respect for the victims of the violence in Israel and Gaza.

The Premier League also confirmed all players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands amid the conflict.

The English Football League has said that a period of silence will also be held across fixtures in League One and League Two this weekend.

It follows confirmation from the Football Association that the victims of the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza will be remembered ahead of England’s friendly against Australia on Friday.

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League is shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, and strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians.

“We hope for peace, and our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families and the communities impacted.

“As a mark of respect for all those affected, Premier League players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands and observe a moment’s silence at the fixtures taking place from Saturday 21 to Monday 23 October. The League will also make a donation to the British Red Cross to support the aid efforts helping those in urgent need.”

Football has now acted following Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel last weekend that killed 1,200 people. More than 1,300 have died in Gaza after Israel launched retaliatory air strikes.