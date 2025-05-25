Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Premier League LIVE: Chelsea and Man City among five clubs vying for Champions League places in thrilling finale

A hectic final day could be in store as five clubs chase three qualification spots

Miguel Delaney
at the City Ground
,Michael Jones
Sunday 25 May 2025 10:26 BST
A thrilling finale to the Premier League looks set to be in store as the chase for Champions League places is decided in a dramatic denouement to the season.

While the title has long since been wrapped up by Liverpool and the relegated trio were condemned to their fate weeks ago, a hectic scramble between five clubs for three qualification spots ensures a nerve-jangling end to the season. Manchester City, Newcastle and Chelsea begin the day occupying third, fourth and fifth and know that a win will be enough to book their spot in the top tier of continental competition next season.

Lurking with intent, though, are Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest — who host Enzo Maresca’s side at the City Ground in a crucial final fixture that could well swing things their way. Villa, meanwhile, take on a Manchester United side reeling from Europa League final defeat, while Manchester City are at Fulham and Newcastle welcome Everton to Tyneside.

Follow all of the twists and turns as they happen with our live blog below:

Premier League final day fixtures

10 fixtures kicking off all at the same time - this afternoon is going to be a lot of fun. 4pm starts for all of these as we reach the end of a long campaign that began way back on 16 August last year.

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Fulham vs Manchester City

Ipswich vs West Ham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle vs Everton

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs Brighton

Wolves vs Brentford

Harry Latham-Coyle25 May 2025 10:30

Champions League qualification permutations: What each team needs on the final day

Yes, it could be a manic end to the season. Here are all the permutations you need to know:

Champions League qualification permutations: What each team needs on the final day

The race for the top-five will go down to the wire in the Premier League
Harry Latham-Coyle25 May 2025 10:15

Why a unique Premier League final day will be more interesting than it might appear

If the 2024-25 season won’t exactly stand out in history, it will finish with one genuinely unique element. There have never been so many clubs going for Champions League qualification on the final day. It has admittedly become a bit more than “the battle for fifth”, as it has occasionally been derided. Instead, five clubs are going for three places, with two of them – Nottingham Forest and Chelsea – directly facing off.

The elements are there for an exciting last day, if not quite an epic one.

Why a unique Premier League final day will be more interesting than it might appear

Given that the title and relegation are already decided, this won’t be an all-time epic but there is enough on the line to make the Premier League finale an intriguing proposition
Miguel Delaney25 May 2025 10:00

Premier League finale LIVE

The final day of the Premier League season is upon us with a hectic fight for Champions League places in store. Five clubs are bidding for three spots in next year’s top tier continental competition, looking to join champions Liverpool and Arsenal among the English representation.

There will be twists and turns aplenty once the action gets underway across the country at 4pm BST - and we’ll have it all covered...

The Premier League fixtures are set to be announced
The Premier League fixtures are set to be announced (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle25 May 2025 09:21

