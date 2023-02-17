Premier League latest - live: Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool team news as Erik ten Hag reacts to takeover talk
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are among the Premier Legue bosses speaking to the media ahead of the weekend fixtures
Another big weekend in the Premier League is fast approaching, with eight matches on Saturday and a further two on Sunday. The top end of the table sees new leaders Manchester City away to Nottingham Forest, while Arsenal - without a win in three now - travel to Aston Villa.
Mikel Arteta has addressed Arsenal’s fixture congestion, while Pep Guardiola may again be asked to speak on the financial issues surrounding Man City just as much as the on-pitch matters which saw his side reclaim top spot in midweek.
Elsewhere, Newcastle host Liverpool with Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp having seen their teams clash last time they met - the Reds winning that game deep into stoppage time - and at the bottom of the table, managerless Leeds head to Sean Dyche’s Everton, while Graham Potter will hope his Chelsea team can find a first win in four against Southampton - also without a boss at present.
Follow all the latest Premier League news and build-up from our press conferences live blog below:
Rodgers on Maddison contract talks
James Maddison has remained the fulcrum of Leicester City’s attacking output this season with the attacking midfielder notching up nine goals and five assists in 16 games as well as a call-up to England’s World Cup squad.
The 26-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract and, at his press conference today, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers addressed a potential extension.
Rodgers said: “It’s a conversation we’ve been having with his representatives for a while, so nothing’s changed there. For me, it’s about making sure he’s playing at the best level he can, and thankfully he’s doing just that.
“I won’t be begging for a player to stay. This is a great club, great facilities and they have to understand that. But it’s a short career, so I understand what they think.”
Rodgers provides Leicester fitness update
Leicester City travel to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United. Ahead of the fixture, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed the fitness of several key players.
On James Maddison and Jonny Evans: “James is fine. He’s trained well. [Evans is] still a bit of time away. We were hoping he’d be back but he’s still struggling a wee bit with his thigh.”
On midfielders Youli Tielemans and Boubakary Soumare, who missed Leicester’s win against Tottenham last weekend: “Both are good. Bouba’s trained all week. Youri is back in training too, so both are available for the game. Everyone’s clearing up now. The squad’s looking strong.”
Emery on Mings new contact
Speaking to the media ahead of Aston Villa’s lunchtime kick-off against Arsenal, boss Unai Emery spoke on central defender Tyrone Mings who signed a new contract today.
He said: “I am very happy with him, his commitment is great and his performance is great.
“He is in the best moment in his career and I think the supporters love him.
“He is in the squad for tomorrow, he trained today and yesterday but we will assess tomorrow morning whether he can play.”
Stellini provides Conte update
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte will miss Spurs’ game with West Ham with the Italian still recovering from gallbladder surgery. In his press conference today, assistant coach Stellini provided an update on Conte:
“We don’t know the time. The doctor has an idea but really it’s a feeling from Antonio. That surgery was not easy, it was an emergency surgery and maybe he underestimated this.
“Antonio not 100% is not Antonio, and this creates stress.”
“We have a call every day, many times in a day, probably three times, and every time he wants to come back.
“He needs to take it easy again. He comes back soon but not like he hopes.”
Paqueta not available for West Ham against Tottenham
West Ham head to Tottenham on Sunday and David Moyes has been speaking to the media about his squad’s fitness ahead of the London derby:
“Lucas Paqueta is not going to be available. Nayef Aguerd has a chance, but we’re not sure if he’s ready or not.
“Gianluca Scamacca is back training, but he’s not ready to be selected yet. I might be able to get him involved, but minutes will be limited.”
Lopetegui: ‘No room for complacency'
Wolves have made an impressive start to life under new manager Julen Lopetegui. Ahead of their fixture against Bournemouth, the Wolves boss spoke to the media about his start:
“We have no room for complacency. We haven’t done anything yet. We have in front of us the need to win a lot of points and to catch a lot of teams.
“We have to be ready, we hope our fans will be close to us and we are going to feel their support because we need it. All together, it will still be hard but more possible.
“We always put the focus in our daily work. We believe in the players and they have to show this quality. They have to be ready for each match because each match is going to be a very hard challenge.”
Eddie Howe ahead of Liverpool clash
Eddie Howe is making no apologies for being a bad loser as he prepares to go head-to-head with one of the “very, very best of all time” Premier League managers.
The Newcastle head coach will send his team into battle with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Saturday evening still smarting at the 2-1 defeat they suffered at Anfield in August, courtesy of Fabio Carvalho’s strike eight minutes into stoppage time.
Klopp was less than magnanimous in victory that night, complaining over the Magpies’ game-management, and has since taken aim at their new-found spending power, prompting a stern defence by Howe.
The 45-year-old, who has made a point of insisting his team is not there to be liked but to win, said: “We are not here to do anything other than try to win the game we are competing in, and to not be the team that everyone looks at and thinks, ‘Good losers’. That’s not what we want to be.
Ten Hag addresses takeover rumours
Erik ten Hag and his players are following the ongoing takeover talk but the Manchester United manager says there is no chance of their focus wavering as they fight on four fronts.
The Glazer family completed their controversial leveraged takeover at Old Trafford in 2005, with initial success on the field drying up after Sir Alex Ferguson retired a decade ago.
November’s announcement that the Glazers were conducting a strategic review brought hope to frustrated supporters, with the sale of United one option being considered.
Friday has been described as the soft deadline for initial offers for United and comes in the midst of a frantic schedule, creating background noise that Ten Hag says will not distract the team.
“We are following it,” Ten Hag said. “It’s our club and of course we are committed. But we are focusing on football, on training and our way of play, on games. That is what we are focusing on.
Potter addresses Mount and Aubameyang issues
Graham Potter spoke ahead of Chelsea’s fixture against Southampton on Saturday with the Chelsea boss addressing problems surrounding Mason Mount’s contract and the playing time of striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
“[With Mason], it is always complicated. It is best to leave it between Mason and the club; he has been fantastic to work with, an important player, of course I hope it gets resolved quickly.”
“Pierre knows the situation but he’s part of the squad, he’s an important player. He’s worked hard and nothing is set in stone; his attitude has been really good and we will make an assessment going forward.
Viera wants to see ruthless streak in his Palace side
Crystal Palace remain winless in the League since the start of 2023 - a six-game run that has seen them pick up three points.
Ahead of their game against Brentford on Saturday, Palace boss Viera outlined what he wants to see change from his side:
“We created chances in recent games but haven’t taken them. You have to take them. We have to improve our quality in the final third.
“We are working hard and well for it. Looking at the last couple of games, we competed well. We need to do more to win, be more ruthless and score more goals. The chances are there.”
