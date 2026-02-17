Will there be Ramadan breaks at Premier League matches this weekend?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League and English Football League will continue to allow Muslim players to break their Ramadan fast during matches this year.

Since the procedure was first introduced in 2021, teams with Muslim players are able to agree with the referee to find a natural pause in a match for those players to eat some food or replenish themselves with energy gels.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast during the hours between sunrise and sunset. It runs in the United Kingdom this year from Tuesday 17 February to Wednesday 18 March.

This weekend, sunset in England will occur at around 5:30pm GMT. Therefore, if requested, there could be a break in play after sunset when West Ham host Bournemouth on Saturday evening, or when Tottenham play Arsenal in the late afternoon game on Sunday.

West Ham’s El Hadji Malick Diouf, Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara, Tottenham’s Djed Spence and Arsenal’s William Saliba are among the Muslim players in the Premier League, alongside the likes of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

In 2021, Leicester’s Wesley Fofana and Crystal Palace’s Cheikhou Kouyate were allowed to have Iftar, the evening meal that sees Muslims break their fast at sunset, during a match between the teams.

Fofana thanked the Premier League, Crystal Palace and the match officials for allowing him to break his fast, while Everton players Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana similarly stopped a match against Newcastle to break their fast in April 2024.

"I always love Ramadan,” Doucoure told the BBC in an interview in 2023. "Sometimes playing football has been hard because Ramadan has been in the summer and during pre-season.

“But I have always been lucky to practise Ramadan and there have never been problems with my physical condition - I am grateful for that.

"My religion is the most important thing in my life - I put my religion first, then comes my work. You can do both together and I am happy with that."