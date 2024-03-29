✕ Close Southgate praises Jude Bellingham after late goal saves England in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

The Premier League returns this weekend with one of the biggest games of the season as Manchester City host title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta’s side return from the international break at the top of the table as they look to win a first Premier League title in 20 years, but an immediate visit to champions City will be the ultimate test of their ambitions.

Arsenal have not won at the Etihad in nine years, as both teams await crucial injury updates ahead of the match. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli missed the international break, while John Stones and Kyle Walker both picked up injuries while on England duty.

Liverpool FC will have the chance to return to the Premier League summit when they host Brighton on Sunday, but the Reds have been dealt a blow after Xabi Alonso, their leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp, was ruled out of contention for the Anfield job.

Follow all the latest Premier League team news and injury updates from today’s press conferences as the top-flight returns this weekend