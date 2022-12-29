✕ Close Klopp on Liverpool's 3-1 Villa win and Gakpo signing

The Premier Leaguetransfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.

Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpool completed the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.

Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is currently with Benfica. Man United boss Erik ten Hag has also hinted at wanting a forward to replace the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

