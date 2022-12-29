January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix
Chelsea and Manchester United are both expected to sign players in the January transfer window and Arsenal will push to keep their Premier League title bid running smoothly
The Premier Leaguetransfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.
Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpool completed the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.
Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is currently with Benfica. Man United boss Erik ten Hag has also hinted at wanting a forward to replace the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.
Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:
More attacking reinforcements for the Gunners?
As well as targeting Joao Felix, Arsenal have reportedly made an initial offer worth up to €65million (£57m) for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.
The deal is said to be worth around €40million up front with a further €25million in potential add-ons but is well short of the Ukranian club’s asking price. Shakhtar Donetsk have stated that they expect a bid of close to €100million (£88m) for the bright 21-year-old winger.
Director of football Darijo Srna said: “If somebody wants to have Mudryk in their team, they must pay. They must respect us.”
Arsenal set sights on Joao Felix
The Premier League leaders could hvae a busy month in January as they look set to secure new signings which would boost their chances of winning the title.
One big name on their radar is Portugal star Joao Felix who impressed during the World Cup and has been lighting up La Liga for Atletico Madrid.
The 23-year-old would fit into Mikel Arteta’s possession based style of play and has three goals and three assists this season in 12 appearances for the Spanish side.
Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde
Chelsea have confirmed a deal to sign David Datro Fofana on a pre-contract agreement, with the striker joining in the new year.
The Molde forward, who turned 20 years old just before Christmas day, will join on a long-term deal to give Graham Potter an extra option in the final third, following the season-ending ACL injury to Blues forward Armando Broja.
Fofana scored 15 times in 24 Eliteserien matches for the Norwegian side in 2022 as Molde claimed the title, with the club acknowledging he now wanted to “follow in the footsteps of Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.”
In a post on their website wishing him well for the future, Molde’s statement added “the Premier League was his big dream. Now the dream is coming true for the youngster”.
Full report:
Chelsea agree deal to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Molde
The 20-year-old forward played once for the Ivory Coast national team senior side this year
Cody Gakpo joins Liverpool from PSV in initial £35m transfer
Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo for an initial fee of €40m (£35m) subject to a work permit, with the Netherlands forward agreeing a five-and-a-half-year contract at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp has been a long-time admirer of the 23-year-old but Liverpool accelerated their interest in him when injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, who could both be out until March, left him short of fit attackers.
Liverpool acted swiftly to prevent the Manchester United target going elsewhere, sealing a deal that could rise to €50m (£44m).
Director of football Julian Ward had three days of talks with PSV on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day while owners Fenway Sports Group chose to sanction the move, even though they may soon sell the club.
Klopp had considered a move for Gakpo last summer but Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho and renewed Mohamed Salah’s contract, but Gakpo’s subsequent form and injuries at Anfield prompted them to bid for him.
Full details:
Cody Gakpo joins Liverpool from PSV in £35m transfer
The 23-year-old forward was in demand after an impressive World Cup for Netherlands and Liverpool beat Manchester United to his signature
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies