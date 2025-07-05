Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is PSG vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Club World Cup quarter-final

Everything you need to know ahead of the Club World Cup quarter-finals

Will Castle
Saturday 05 July 2025 06:05 BST
PSG v Bayern Munich - Big Match Predictor

Two of the Club World Cup favourites will lock horns in the quarter-finals as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich look to go one step closer to history.

European champions PSG come into the game off the back of dismantling Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0, giving their former player a harsh reality check on the different beast the Parisians have morphed into since his departure.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, breezed past Brazilian dark horses Flamengo, who had already proved they were capable of toppling Europe’s biggest hitters when they beat Chelsea in the group stages.

The eventual winner of the tournament could well come out of this game, with a semi-final tie against either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund to come.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is PSG vs Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich will face PSG at 5pm BST on Saturday 5 July at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 4 July

Match 57: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Fluminense 2-1 Al-Hilal (Orlando)

Saturday 5 July

Match 59: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Atlanta)

Match 60: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (East Rutherford)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 8 July

Match 61: Fluminense vs. Chelsea (East Rutherford)

Wednesday 9 July

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday 13 July

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

