PSG v Inter LIVE: Team news and build-up to Champions League final in Munich tonight
Will Paris Saint-Germain finally get their hands on the Champions League or will Inter Milan claim a fourth European crown? Follow all the action from the showdown in Munich
PSG take on Inter Milan tonight in the Champions League final as Luis Enrique bids to finally deliver the European crown to Paris.
The French giants’ only European trophy came when they won the 1996 Cup Winners’ Cup, and the Champions League has been the stated goal ever since the Qatari buyout in 2011. They came close in 2020, losing to Bayern Munich in the final, and a vibrant young side led by their passionate Spanish manager are determined to go one step further here in Munich.
Standing in PSG’s way are Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan side who dramatically knocked out Barcelona in the semi-finals. Inter, who lifted the European Cup in 1964, 1965 and 2010, also have unfinished business in this competition after defeat by Manchester City in the final two years ago.
Who will be crowned the new kings of Europe?
Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN by signing up here now and follow all the action from PSG v Inter Milan in the Champions League final below:
Inter out to avenge 2023 heartbreak
Inter Milan are determined to avenge their 2023 Champions League final loss, though manager Simone Inzaghi warned on Friday against letting determination become obsession against Paris St Germain in this year's final.
While Inter's domestic campaign ended trophyless, in Europe, Inzaghi and his players are desperate to banish the ghosts of Istanbul and their defeat to Manchester City, but they will not let their resolve turn into fixation ahead of tonight’s showdown in Munich.
"I have seen determination and not the obsession that shouldn't be there," Inzaghi told reporters.
"Instead, there should be the right concentration and determination, and this is what the guys have shown me in these days.
"I asked during the week for concentration and determination, but not obsession, we must be free, free of mind in preparing in the best possible way."
Champions League final – PSG v Inter Milan
Welcome along to live coverage of tonight’s Champions League final in Munich, where Paris Saint-Germain bid to win their European Cup, and Inter Milan try to claim the fourth in their history. We’ll have all the team news and build-up right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments