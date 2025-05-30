Is PSG v Inter Milan on TV? How to watch Champions League final for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Saint-Germain face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday night to crown the latest European champions.

The winner will also qualify for this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States, with every game set to be shown live on DAZN in the UK.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are looking to finally get over the line after being denied 1-0 by Man City two years ago, while PSG also fell short in the showpiece event in 2000 when Bayern Munich prevailed 1-0.

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has overseen a drastic change in style and strategy since that game. The PSG ‘kingmaker’ hired Luis Enrique with the French side flourishing as one of the most attractive sides in Europe this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final on Saturday in Munich:

When is PSG v Inter Milan?

PSG v Inter Milan is on Saturday 31 May at 8pm BST in Munich, Germany at the Allianz Arena.

How can I watch the Champions League final and is there a live stream?

In the UK, fans can watch the game on television through TNT Sports. Coverage begins from 6pm BST on TNT Sports 1.

TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the game through the Discovery+ app and website. While non-subscribers can watch the game for free through Discovery+, they just need to register for a Discovery+ account, but no subscription is required.

Alternatively you can follow all the action on the Independent’s live minute-by-minute blog.

open image in gallery PSG players celebrate during the Champions League semi-final against Arsenal ( Associated Press )

Team news and predicted line-ups

Luis Enrique has a doubt over Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, though the Georgian has returned to training after missing out on the Coup de France, despite initially being selected to start.

The major tactical doubt for Enrique could involve Desire Doué or Bradley Barcola lining up on the right. Presnel Kimpembe is out with an Achilles tendon issue.

Inter have welcomed back Lautaro Martinez, Davide Frattesi, Yann Bisseck and Benjamin Pavard to full training, though they all remain names to watch in the final hours before kick-off.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Barcola, Dembelé, Kvaratskhelia

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Bastoni, Acerbi; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

open image in gallery Davide Frattesi of Inter Milan celebrates scoring against Barcelona in the semi-finals ( Getty )

Odds

Match odds

PSG: 6/5

Draw: 11/5

Inter Milan: 23/10

To lift the trophy

PSG: 4/7

Inter Milan: 11/8

Prediction

PSG have more firepower but Simone Inzaghi’s side look tactically disciplined and ready to grind out the victory after being denied two years ago against Man City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Inter’s strong bench could also make the difference. PSG 0-1 Inter Milan.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.