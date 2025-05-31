Is PSG v Inter Milan on TV? How to watch Champions League final for free
PSG and Inter Milan meet in Munich on Saturday to crown the European champions of the men’s game
Paris Saint-Germain face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday night to crown the latest European champions.
The winner will also qualify for this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States, with every game set to be shown live on DAZN in the UK.
Simone Inzaghi’s side are looking to finally get over the line after being denied 1-0 by Man City two years ago, while PSG also fell short in the showpiece event in 2000 when Bayern Munich prevailed 1-0.
President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has overseen a drastic change in style and strategy since that game. The PSG ‘kingmaker’ hired Luis Enrique with the French side flourishing as one of the most attractive sides in Europe this season.
Here’s everything you need to know about the final on Saturday in Munich:
When is PSG v Inter Milan?
PSG v Inter Milan is on Saturday 31 May at 8pm BST in Munich, Germany at the Allianz Arena.
How can I watch the Champions League final and is there a live stream?
In the UK, fans can watch the game on television through TNT Sports. Coverage begins from 6pm BST on TNT Sports 1.
TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the game through the Discovery+ app and website. While non-subscribers can watch the game for free through Discovery+, they just need to register for a Discovery+ account, but no subscription is required.
Alternatively you can follow all the action on the Independent’s live minute-by-minute blog.
Team news and predicted line-ups
Luis Enrique has a doubt over Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, though the Georgian has returned to training after missing out on the Coup de France, despite initially being selected to start.
The major tactical doubt for Enrique could involve Desire Doué or Bradley Barcola lining up on the right. Presnel Kimpembe is out with an Achilles tendon issue.
Inter have welcomed back Lautaro Martinez, Davide Frattesi, Yann Bisseck and Benjamin Pavard to full training, though they all remain names to watch in the final hours before kick-off.
PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Barcola, Dembelé, Kvaratskhelia
Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Bastoni, Acerbi; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Thuram, Lautaro Martinez
Odds
Match odds
PSG: 6/5
Draw: 11/5
Inter Milan: 23/10
To lift the trophy
PSG: 4/7
Inter Milan: 11/8
Prediction
PSG have more firepower but Simone Inzaghi’s side look tactically disciplined and ready to grind out the victory after being denied two years ago against Man City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Inter’s strong bench could also make the difference. PSG 0-1 Inter Milan.
