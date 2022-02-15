The big tie of the Champions League last-16 is unquestionably the meeting between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, with the French outfit at home for the first leg.

A long list of star names can be found between the two squads, while both managers have also been to the final of this competition - Carlo Ancelotti a multiple winner, Mauricio Pochettino a beaten finalist in 2019.

There’s also the added sideshow of star forward Kylian Mbappe being Real Madrid’s reported top target for the summer transfer window, when his contract with PSG expires.

PSG finished second behind Man City in the group stage, while Real topped theirs ahead of Inter, Sheriff and Shakhtar.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s last-16 first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport . Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Sergio Ramos signed for PSG from Real in the summer but has been utterly unable to recapture fitness, playing just four times so far. He’s not set to feature again here. Ander Herrera is also sidelined and Juan Bernat is not in the club’s European squad. Neymar has spent several months out injured but is tipped to play a part in the first leg.

For Real Madrid, the main injury concerns are left-back Ferland Mendy and centre-forward Karim Benzema. No risks are to be taken with them in the first leg, but if fully fit then they are both certain starters. Gareth Bale played at the weekend in LaLiga for the first time since August but won’t remain in the line-up here.

Predicted line-ups

PSG - Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Paredes, Wijnaldum, Verratti, Mbappe, Messi, Neymar

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

PSG 17/16

Draw 14/5

Real Madrid 11/4

Prediction

This tie will remain very much open for either team to progress in the second leg - but maybe the absence of away goals will mean both are more inclined to simply play their normal game, which is to attack. PSG 2-2 Real Madrid.