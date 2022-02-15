Real Madrid will be hoping key forward Karim Benzema is fit to return for their Champions League last-16 match against PSG on Tuesday night, while PSG themselves are hoping the same is true of Neymar.

Both clubs are top of their respective domestic leagues, Real with a four-point lead in LaLiga and PSG a massive 13 clear in Ligue 1.

While Real are the club with the most European Cups in history, they have not reached a final since 2018 - while PSG reached the final only two years ago, but suffered defeat to Bayern Munich.

They were both among the top few favourites for success this year, making this tie a huge one where one of Europe’s modern-day giants are left facing an early exit.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s last-16 first leg.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can I watch?

All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport . Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Sergio Ramos signed for PSG from Real in the summer but has been utterly unable to recapture fitness, playing just four times so far. He’s not set to feature again here. Ander Herrera is also sidelined and Juan Bernat is not in the club’s European squad. Neymar has spent several months out injured but is tipped to play a part in the first leg.

For Real Madrid, the main injury concerns are left-back Ferland Mendy and centre-forward Karim Benzema. No risks are to be taken with them in the first leg, but if fully fit then they are both certain starters. Gareth Bale played at the weekend in LaLiga for the first time since August but won’t remain in the line-up here.

Predicted line-ups

PSG - Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Paredes, Wijnaldum, Verratti, Mbappe, Messi, Neymar

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

PSG 17/16

Draw 14/5

Real Madrid 11/4

Prediction

This tie will remain very much open for either team to progress in the second leg - but maybe the absence of away goals will mean both are more inclined to simply play their normal game, which is to attack. PSG 2-2 Real Madrid.