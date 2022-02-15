Is PSG vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
All you need to know ahead of tonight’s game
Mauricio Pochettino and his PSG side will be trying to head back to the Champions League final this season after reaching that stage in 2020 - only to suffer defeat to Bayern Munich.
While he wasn’t in charge then, he did achieve exactly the same one year earlier with Tottenham, losing to Liverpool, so both boss and squad might feel they have unfinished business.
They’ll have to do it the hard way this year though after drawing Real Madrid in the round of 16.
Los Blancos are top of LaLiga, but recent form under Carlo Ancelotti has been sketchy and they’re seeking a first final themselves since 2018.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s last-16 first leg.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 15 February at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Where can I watch?
All Champions League matches are broadcast live on BT Sport. This game will be on BT Sport . Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Sergio Ramos signed for PSG from Real in the summer but has been utterly unable to recapture fitness, playing just four times so far. He’s not set to feature again here. Ander Herrera is also sidelined and Juan Bernat is not in the club’s European squad. Neymar has spent several months out injured but is tipped to play a part in the first leg.
For Real Madrid, the main injury concerns are left-back Ferland Mendy and centre-forward Karim Benzema. No risks are to be taken with them in the first leg, but if fully fit then they are both certain starters. Gareth Bale played at the weekend in LaLiga for the first time since August but won’t remain in the line-up here.
Predicted line-ups
PSG - Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Paredes, Wijnaldum, Verratti, Mbappe, Messi, Neymar
RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr
Odds
PSG 17/16
Draw 14/5
Real Madrid 11/4
Prediction
This tie will remain very much open for either team to progress in the second leg - but maybe the absence of away goals will mean both are more inclined to simply play their normal game, which is to attack. PSG 2-2 Real Madrid.
