Paris Saint-Germain face Inter Miami in the round of 16 in the Club World Cup this Sunday, with Lionel Messi hoping to spring the biggest upset of the tournament against his old side.

European champions PSG have already been the victims of a surprise result, having lost to Botafogo in the second game of the group stage, though they recovered to beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 and top Group B.

And despite that early slip-up, football betting sites have the Parisians as 3/1 favourites to win the competition ahead of their match with Miami, who finished second in Group A behind Palmeiras.

A 2-2 draw with the Brazilian side and a 2-1 win over Porto illustrated that the gap between Miami and the world’s bigger sides is not as wide as expected, with Lionel Messi still capable of producing magic moments and the supporting cast – including Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets among others – able to chip in at vital moments.

However, this match will surely be a bridge too far for the American side, with Ousmane Dembele and co. hopeful of adding a world title to the European one they wrapped up so convincingly at the end of May.

And the early Club World Cup odds are certainly backing the Champions League winners, with PSG offered as low as 1/14 to qualify versus 8/1 for the MLS outfit.

PSG vs Inter Miami prediction: European champions to book quarter-final slot

PSG will enter most matches as clear favourites in this competition after their performances on the European stage at the end of last season, with the 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final showing what this team are capable of when it all clicks.

The 4-0 win over Atletico was another example of what PSG can do to top sides in Europe, and while the matches against Botafogo and Seattle were far less impressive, this is a team that remains more than capable of turning up the quality when it matters.

In fact, that loss to Botafogo was the first ‘real’ loss PSG have suffered since their second-leg Champions League loss to Aston Villa in April, with the Parisians only losing twice since then – though both were in games where Luis Enrique rested players having already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title.

Overall, PSG have just four losses since 5 March, and have won eight of their last 10, scoring 26 goals across those matches and conceding just six.

At the same time, though Inter Miami have been somewhat impressive so far at the Club World Cup, the fact remains that barring Messi it is a squad with players who are either past their best or simply not at the level of a side like PSG.

Losses of 4-1 and 3-0 to Minnesota and Orlando City – coupled with draws against San Jose, Philadelphia and Al Ahly – illustrate that the American side can struggle to both score and defend at times, and though the 2-2 draw to Palmeiras was more encouraging, it’ll take some real magic from Messi to get anywhere near penetrating this PSG defence.

And to that end, we think a wager on PSG to win to nil offers the best value on the results market, with odds around 23/20 at various betting sites.

PSG vs Inter Miami prediction 1: PSG to win to nil - 23/20 Betway

PSG vs Inter Miami betting tip: Kvaratskhelia to prove the difference?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia proved one of the signings of the year after PSG managed to prise him away from Napoli for around €70m in January, and though four goals and three assists in 14 Ligue 1 matches appears a modest tally, goals and assists against Aston Villa, Arsenal and Inter Milan in the last three rounds of the Champions League show that the Georgian is a man for the big occasion.

While he didn’t manage to find the net in the opening two matches at the Club World Cup, the 24-year-old scored last time out against Seattle Sounders, and with Ousmane Dembele still a doubt ahead of this one, he may once again find himself carrying the bulk of the attacking burden alongside Desire Doue.

In fact, it is clear that Kvaratskhelia is making a concerted effort to do exactly that, with the winger having attempted 10 shots over the opening three matches, with five hitting the target.

With the youngster having scored last time out, we’re backing him to find the net once again when his side face Inter Miami, with betting apps offering odds around 5/6 for Kvaratskhelia to score anytime.

PSG vs Inter Miami prediction 2: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score anytime - 5/6 Bet365

