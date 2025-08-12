PSG vs Tottenham prediction & Uefa Super Cup best bets

PSG vs Tottenham tips:

Tottenham begin life under new boss Thomas Frank on Wednesday when they face Paris St Germain in the Uefa Super Cup in Italy.

They qualified for the Super Cup by winning the Europa League, their first major trophy in 17 years, but it wasn’t enough for manager Ange Postecoglou to keep his job.

He was sacked following the victory in Bilbao, and his former club now face the Champions League winners PSG, looking for their first silverware of the season.

The French side were outstanding last season, winning the French league at a canter before thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final in Munich to win the trophy for the first time.

They were also impressive in the Fifa World Club Cup earlier this summer, until they faced Chelsea in the final and were beaten 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium.

Spurs will be hoping to catch Luis Enrique’s side off guard on Wednesday after their short summer break, but we all know the quality they will face, especially in attack.

PSG vs Tottenham betting: PSG too strong for Spurs

While the French giants boast a forward line including the likes of Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Spurs will be without two of last season’s leading goal scorers.

Son Heung-min finally ended his 10-year association with the club when he joined Los Angeles FC earlier this month, and James Maddison will miss most of the season after undergoing surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

They have turned the loan of Mathys Tel into a permanent move and added West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus for £55m, and he will want to improve on the six goals he managed last season.

It’s no secret that Frank is looking to add goals to his squad, and their recent 4-0 defeat by Bayern Munich will not give fans too much hope that they can shock PSG.

Football betting sites are all backing the French side at odds of 6/13, while you can get 6/1 on a Spurs win and 4/1 on a draw after 90 minutes.

PSG scored 38 goals in last season’s Champions League and knocked out Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal, while Spurs lost seven of nine matches against those three sides.

PSG vs Tottenham prediction 1: PSG to win by four or more goals - 13/2 BoyleSports

PSG vs Tottenham prediction: Dembele to carry on where he left off

Ousmane Dembele scored eight goals in last season’s Champions League campaign, including a hat-trick against Stuttgart to earn him the Uefa Player of the Season accolade.

He scored 34 goals in 56 games for club and country last season and signed off with two goals at the Club World Cup in wins over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Betting sites are offering 15/4 on him scoring first and 4/1 on him scoring last. You can also get 6/5 on the French international scoring at any time and 5/1 on him scoring two or more, as he did on eight separate occasions last season.

PSG vs Tottenham prediction 2: Ousmane Dembele to score at any time - 6/5 Unibet

