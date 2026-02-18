Qarabag vs Newcastle live: Magpies make 2,500-mile trip for crucial Champions League knockout play-off
Can Newcastle put one foot into the Champions League last 16?
Newcastle will hope not to return from their 5,000-mile round trip to Baku empty-handed as they take on Qarabag in the first leg of their Champions League knockout play-off tie.
The Magpies just missed out on the top eight after drawing with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on the final league phase matchday, with the gutsy result not enough to spare them of the ever-perilous play-offs.
And while the Premier League season is going anything but to plan for Eddie Howe, the Newcastle boss will look to build on progression in the FA Cup with another triumph in Europe.
Travel aside, Newcastle have been dealt a rather favourable draw and have go into this clash as the strong favourites, with Qarabag’s last European outing seeing them thrashed 6-0 by Liverpool.
However, the Azerbaijani outfit have proved a formidable foe on home soil this term, beating Eintracht Frankfurt and holding Chelsea to a draw during the league phase. Could they cause another upset and put pressure on the return leg on Tyneside?
Follow all the action from Newcastle’s clash with Qarabag in our live blog below:
Bruno Guimaraes set for months out in mammoth Newcastle injury blow
Newcastle are set to be without captain Bruno Guimaraes for two months due to injury as Eddie Howe’s woes continue to mount.
The Brazilian has been plagued by injury in recent times and hobbled off in the closing stages of Tuesday night's win against Tottenham with a hamstring problem, curtailing what was just his second appearance since recovering from a separate ankle issue.
Early Newcastle team news
Newcastle skipper Bruno Guimaraes will be absent for eight weeks in a huge blow for Howe, with the Brazilian joining Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth on the treatment table. Sven Botman, Lewis Miley and Yoane Wissa will be evaluated but a return to the starting line-up is doubtful for any of the three.
Predicted Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali; Elanga, Willock, Gordon; Woltemade.
Qarabag's early team news
Qarabag remain without goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev due to a long-term injury, while Camilo Duran and Leandro Andrade will provide the firepower down the other end.
Predicted Qarabag XI: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Bicalho, Jankovic; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 5pm. The match can also be streamed for subscribers on discovery+.
When is Qarabag vs Newcastle?
Qarabag’s clash with Newcastle kicks off at 5:45pm GMT on Wednesday 18 February at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, Baku.
