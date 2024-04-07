Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rangers and Celtic renew hostilities in a crucial edition of the Old Firm derby with the two sides vying for top spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Just a point separates the Glasgow rivals in first and second, with Rangers, who have a game in hand, able to move top with a home victory.

Brendan Rodgers’ visitors have won both previous meetings this season, though, and will know that a win at Ibrox would put them in a strong position to retain their crown.

However a title race that has already contained plenty of twists and turns could yet have a few more in store.

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

Rangers vs Celtic is due to kick off at 12pm BST on Sunday 7 April at Ibrox.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Rangers boss Philippe Clement could hand a star to Abdallah Sima after the Brighton loanee made a return off the bench last time out.

Luis Palma remains out through injury for Celtic but Brendan Rodgers has been boosted by the availability of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Diomande, Lundstram; Sima, Cantwell, Fabio Silva; Dessers.

Celtic XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Kyogo, Maeda.

Odds

Rangers win 5/4

Draw 13/5

Celtic win 21/10

Prediction.

A draw. Rangers 2-2 Celtic.