Fresh off a brilliant comeback win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the last round, Rangers are now just one two-legged tie against PSV Eindhoven away from reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010-11.

The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) - scene of so many memorable European nights on their run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union SG last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians to keep their dreams of the group stage alive.

For their part, PSV dramatically knocked out Monaco in the third qualifying round as the tie went to extra-time in Eindhoven but, despite beating one of Europe’s bigger hitters to reach this stage, they’ll face a tough task at Ibrox, where none of RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade or Braga could get the better of the Gers last season.

The two managers - Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ruud van Nistelrooy - have plenty of history together, having been Netherlands team-mates between 1998 and 2010, while also coming up against each other as players when this fixture was played in 1999. Van Bronckhorst’s Rangers won 4-1 on that occasion, although Van Nistelrooy did score PSV’s goal from the penalty spot.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven?

The first leg kicks off at 8pm BST at Ibrox, Glasgow on Tuesday 16 August.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7.15pm. The game can also be streamed through the BT Sport app and website. You can sign up for BT Sport HERE.

What is the team news?

Attacker Ryan Kent and centre back James Sands were both absent from the squad that beat St Johnstone at the weekend but Sands is expected to recover from illness and Kent should also be available to come in for Rabbi Matondo on the left. Giovanni van Bronckhorst has implied that Alfredo Morelos is still not ready to play 90 minutes, so previous-round hero Antonio Colak is likely to continue through the middle, while the Dutchman also has a selection dilemma between Glen Kamara and Tom Lawrence. Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are all still absent.

PSV are currently without attackers Noni Madueke, Carlos Vinicius and Yorbe Vertessen, while defenders Mauro Junior and Olivier Boscagli are also set to miss out. Xavi Simons and Guus Til will compete for a slot in midfield, while boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will also need to choose between Johan Bakayoko and Ismael Saibari in attack.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Jon McLaughlin; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, James Sands, Borna Barisic; Scott Arfield, John Lundstram, Glen Kamara; Malik Tillman, Antonio Colak, Ryan Kent

PSV XI: Walter Benítez; Phillipp Mwene, Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max; Ibrahim Sangare, Guus Til, Joey Veerman; Johan Bakayoko, Luuk de Jong, Cody Gakpo

Odds

Rangers 6/4

Draw 11/5

PSV 13/8

Prediction

Rangers’ home form, both domestically and in continental competition, is remarkable with Ibrox really proving to be a fortress. This could well be another special European night in Govan as the Gers give themselves a lead to defend in Eindhoven next week. Rangers 2-1 PSV