Rangers begin their Europa League campaign after reaching the final in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Rangers begin their Europa League campaign against Malmo in Sweden.

The Glasgow side reached the Europa League final in 2022 but dropped into the competition this season having crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers. Philippe Clement’s side drew fixtures against both Manchester United and Tottenham, but start off with a tricky test at the home of the Swedish champions, who they lost to in Champions League qualifiers in 2012 and 2021.

Malmo are well into their domestic season, sitting 11 points clear at the top of the Allsvenskan, which stands in contrast to Rangers. The Light Blues already trail Celtic by five points in the Premiership, having lost the Old Firm 3-0 at the start of the month, and sit third behind their Glasgow rivals and Aberdeen. Rangers also lost 3-1 on aggregate to Dynamo Kviv in a disappointing Champions League exit.

Follow live updates from Malmo vs Rangers in our live blog below