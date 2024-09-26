Malmo vs Rangers LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups from opening fixture in Sweden
Rangers face a ‘fight with history’ as they take on Swedish champions Malmo in their Europa League opener
Rangers begin their Europa League campaign against Malmo in Sweden.
The Glasgow side reached the Europa League final in 2022 but dropped into the competition this season having crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers. Philippe Clement’s side drew fixtures against both Manchester United and Tottenham, but start off with a tricky test at the home of the Swedish champions, who they lost to in Champions League qualifiers in 2012 and 2021.
Malmo are well into their domestic season, sitting 11 points clear at the top of the Allsvenskan, which stands in contrast to Rangers. The Light Blues already trail Celtic by five points in the Premiership, having lost the Old Firm 3-0 at the start of the month, and sit third behind their Glasgow rivals and Aberdeen. Rangers also lost 3-1 on aggregate to Dynamo Kviv in a disappointing Champions League exit.
Team news! Malmo vs Rangers
Neraysho Kasanwirjo is selected ahead of Dujon Sterling at left back, with Ridvan Yilmaz still out injured and Jefte suspended.
Sterling drops out altogether, with Mohamed Diomande coming into midfield alongside Connor Barron.
Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Kasanwirjo; Barron, Diomande; Lawrence, Bajrami, Cerny; Dressers
🆕 Tonight’s #RangersFC team to face Malmö FF.#UEL | @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/t1xcjC63rS— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 26, 2024
Meet Henrik Rydstrom, the Malmo manager playing Brazilian football: ‘We try to create chaos’
Malmo manager Henrik Rydstrom has been turning heads in Europe through his “relationism” style of play - the 48-year-old, who worked his way up through the coaching ranks before joining Malmo in 2023, where he won the league in his first season - describes his football as “a philosophy of attacking movement without fixed positions”.
“It’s really strict in some other parts,” Rydstrom said. “But not from a positional point of view. And I think that also makes it a little bit unpredictable for the opponent.”
Meet Henrik Rydstrom, the Malmo manager playing Brazilian football: ‘We create chaos’
Henrik Rydstrom’s credentials were doubted when he joined Swedish giants Malmo. But his obsession with Brazil-inspired tactics dubbed ‘relationism’ could now be spreading across Europe, writes Lawrence Ostlere
Rangers Europa League fixtures
There are eight fixtures for Rangers to play in the new league phase rather than the previous six, including a couple of crackers against Tottenham and Manchester United.
Sep 26: vs Malmo (A)
Oct 3: vs Lyon (H)
Oct 24: vs FCSB (H)
Nov 7: vs Olympiacos (A)
Nov 28: vs Nice (A)
Dec 12: vs Tottenham (H)
Jan 23: vs Manchester United (A)
Jan 30: vs Union Saint-Gilloise (H)
Rangers return to Europa League after Champions League exit
It’s a disappointing return to the Europa League for Rangers, who would have wanted to join Celtic in the new-look Champions League. A 2-0 defeat at home to Dynamo Kyiv capped off a 3-1 aggregate loss to the Ukrainian side, and meant Rangers miss out on the Champions League for a second season in a row.
But they can be inspired by their run to the Europa League final in 2022, where the Glasgow side defeated, Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig on their way to reaching the Sevilla final, where they lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt.
What is the Rangers team news?
Philippe Clement does not have a natural left back available - with Ridvan Yilmaz still out injured and Jefte suspended. Oscar Cortes is out for “several weeks” with a knock picked up in training, having only just returned following an injury against Hearts on the opening day of the season.
When is Malmo vs Rangers?
The game kicks off at 17:45pm BST in Malmo. It will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.
Good afternoon
