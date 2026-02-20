Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has voiced its disappointment after the Football Association confirmed Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe would face no further disciplinary action regarding his controversial comments on immigration.

Ratcliffe sparked widespread condemnation last week when he stated in a Sky News interview that the UK had been "colonised by immigrants".

This remark drew criticism from figures including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

While the FA has reportedly issued Ratcliffe with a reminder of his responsibilities as a football participant during media engagements, it has opted against further sanctions.

Kick It Out, however, maintains that his remarks "brought the game into disrepute," expressing their dissatisfaction with the FA's decision.

In a statement, the charity said: “Kick It Out is disappointed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not been given a stronger sanction for bringing the game into disrepute.

“When speaking in any capacity, he is still a representative and co-owner of Manchester United, which has a global following. Unprompted, he brought the club into a TV interview where he was inaccurate with the facts and divisive with his language.

“At a time when various forces are seeking to divide society, football must stand united. We urge those in leadership positions to be mindful of the responsibility they carry.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments were condemned by leading public figures including the Prime Minister ( PA Wire )

Ratcliffe issued a statement the day after the interview in which he said he was sorry if his comments had “offended some people”.

United released their own statement the day after Ratcliffe’s Sky News interview, highlighting how the club took pride in being “inclusive and welcoming”.

Head coach Michael Carrick was asked about Ratcliffe’s comments on Friday as he faced the media for the first time since they had been made.

“Sir Jim has made a statement, and then the club’s made a statement on the back of it so for me to add to that is not my place,” he said.

“What I can say is, as I’ve been around this club many, many years, we always make a huge impact globally.

“We’re really proud of the environment and the culture that we’ve got at the club, and equality and diversity and respect for each other is something that we look to carry through every day.”

Carrick added: “I’ve travelled the world and I know what this club means to an awful lot of people, so I’m fully aware of the responsibility, and we’re trying to carry that out every single day.

“I’m proud of what the club stands for and has done for so long.”

Carrick was adamant the comments had not affected or undermined the spirit at United, with the club having won four and drawn one of the five games since his appointment following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal in January.

“We have got a really strong, strong group, whether that’s the players in and around the dressing room and the staff. We’re in constant communication. We’re here to support each other and help each other in whatever way we can,” Carrick said.

“The boys have been in really good spirits this week in terms of training. We’ve had some time away, so that was important for a refresh and a bit of a deep breath.”