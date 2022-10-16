Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: El Clasico team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live updates as the rivals clash in a top-of-the-table fixture at the Bernabeu
The first Clasico of the season has arrived, with Real Madrid set to host rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu this afternoon (Sunday 16 October) in a top-of-the-table clash.
Barcelona and Real Madrid both enter this highly-anticipated fixture unbeaten in La Liga, each side on 22 points but first-placed Barca ahead of second-placed Real on goal difference. The hosts’ last league outing was a 1-0 away win over Getafe, before they required an injury-time goal from defender Antonio Rudiger to rescue a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday (11 October). Although it was an uninspiring result for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, they are still on track to qualify top of their group in their defence of their European title, while they are also out to retain the tropgy in La Liga.
Meanwhile, Barca – under the guidance of former club captain Xavi – saw off Celta Vigo 1-0 in the league last weekend before snatching a last-gasp 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving their presence in the latter competition in peril. They will look to regain momentum here, however, and assert themselves atop La Liga with a win in one of world football’s biggest games.
Follow all the build-up, live match updates and post-game reaction from El Clasico.
Teams are warming up and getting ready for action.
The latest odds ahead of kick-off:
Real win 5/4
Draw 13/5
Barcelona win 15/8
Worth a note about the players not playing today too.
For Real, Thibaut Courtois is the big-name absentee. The goalkeeper has a muscle strain so misses out. Dani Ceballos is also out and Antonio Rudiger is only fit for the bench after a head injury. He probably wouldn’t have started anyway.
For Barcelona, three defensive absentees are Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Hector Bellerin. Memphis Depay is also missing. Jules Kounde recovered though and starts at centre-back.
As for Real Madrid, they’ve spread the goals around a little more so far.
Vinicius Jr is the top scorer in league play, hitting five, but each of Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo have netted three as well.
Robert Lewandowski has hit the ground running for his new club, firing in the goals after joining Barca from Bayern.
He has nine in seven starts in LaLiga so far this term - can he add to the tally in his first Clasico?
Nobody else has more than two goals in the league so far for the Catalan side.
In midweek, both these teams were in Champions League action - and both were left frustrated.
It was more costly by far for Barcelona, who drew with Inter Milan 3-3 to leave their hopes of getting out the group stage hanging by a thread. It looks as though the Europa League will beckon, barring a miracle.
As for Real, they drew 1-1 away to Shakhtar Donetsk.
Los Blancos are clearly and comfortably top though, four points clear of Leipzig.
Carlo Ancelotti and Co are at the Santiago Bernabeu and ready for action.
A huge fixture always, but perhaps more so this time around than in recent years due to Barcelona’s rebuild and the fact they sit above Real in the table, albeit early in the season.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico confirmed line-ups
Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde, Benzema, Vini Jr
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, S Roberto, Kounde, Eric, Balde, Busquets, Pedri, F De Jong, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele
The season so far:
Both teams are level on 22 points at the top of La Liga. FCB are first by virtue of goal difference at the moment, though it’s head-to-head goal difference which matters at the end of the campaign.
They have identical match records to this point: Seven wins and one draw apiece, but while Barca have scored 20 and conceded only one, Real have scored 19 and conceded seven.
A fantastic tie awaits!
Lots of excitement building around one of the most popular fixtures on the planet - will table-topping Barcelona have enough to see off the champions of Europe on their own turf?
