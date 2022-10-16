Close All you need to know: Real Madrid v FC Barcelona

The first Clasico of the season has arrived, with Real Madrid set to host rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu this afternoon (Sunday 16 October) in a top-of-the-table clash.

Barcelona and Real Madrid both enter this highly-anticipated fixture unbeaten in La Liga, each side on 22 points but first-placed Barca ahead of second-placed Real on goal difference. The hosts’ last league outing was a 1-0 away win over Getafe, before they required an injury-time goal from defender Antonio Rudiger to rescue a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday (11 October). Although it was an uninspiring result for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, they are still on track to qualify top of their group in their defence of their European title, while they are also out to retain the tropgy in La Liga.

Meanwhile, Barca – under the guidance of former club captain Xavi – saw off Celta Vigo 1-0 in the league last weekend before snatching a last-gasp 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving their presence in the latter competition in peril. They will look to regain momentum here, however, and assert themselves atop La Liga with a win in one of world football’s biggest games.

Follow all the build-up, live match updates and post-game reaction from El Clasico.