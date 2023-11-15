Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups tonight
Emma Hayes’ team kick off their European campaign against the Spanish giants
Chelsea travel to Spain to start their Women’s Champions League (WCL) campaign in what will be manager Emma Hayes’ last opportunity to win the European competition before she leaves the club at the end of the season.
The WCL is the only piece of silverware that has eluded Hayes in her 11-year tenure at Chelsea but winning the tournament in her final year with the club will not be an easy feat. An opening clash against Real Madrid, runners-up in Liga F, will test the Women’s Super League (WSL) champions and the rise of Paris FC, who defeated Arsenal and Wolfsburg in qualifying, make a difficult tournament that much trickier at the group stage.
Chelsea reached the semi-final stage last season before losing 2-1 on aggregate to Barcelona who went on to lift the trophy. Barca were also the team to stop the Blues on their only trip to the final, running out 4-0 winners in the 2021 showpiece to deny them the title.
Adding the talented Ashley Lawrence and Catarina Macario this summer brings extra depth to Chelsea’s squad and they will need the experience of multiple WSL winners if they are to go far this time around.
Follow all the action from the Women’s Champions League plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Real Madrid vs Chelsea betting tips and Women’s Champions League predictions
Chelsea begin their Champions League campaign with a tricky trip to Real Madrid with boss Emma Hayes out to lead the Blues to a maiden title before departing.
It has been confirmed that Hayes will become the world’s highest-paid female coach when she takes charge of the US women’s national team at the end of the season, but there’s plenty for the 47-year-old still to do at Stamford Bridge before she goes.
The Blues went deep in last season’s Champions League, reaching the semi-final stage before suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Barcelona.
Bookmakers have made the Women’s Super League champions the third favourites to triumph this time around and they get an early chance to demonstrate their credentials at at the Alfredo Di Stefano.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea betting tips and Women’s Champions League predictions
Our football tipster has three betting selections for Wednesday's blockbuster group stage encounter
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Tonight’s clash sees Australian winger Hayley Raso, who plays for Real Madrid, go up against her national team captain and star striker, Sam Kerr.
Kerr is Chelsea’s main goalscorer and will provide a huge threat in and around the box. Which of the Matildas will prevail this evening?
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 15 November.
All group stage games will be available to stream for free in the UK. Fans will be able to watch the UWCL group stage up to and including Matchday 4 on DAZN’s YouTube channel, with coverage then moving to the DAZN app and platforms.
TNT Sports will also be showing Real Madrid vs Chelsea live from 8pm.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Women’s Champions League as Chelsea kick off their final European campaign under boss Emma Hayes.
Hayes has already been announced as the new head coach of the US women’s national team, a role she will take up at the end of this current season meaning she has one last chance of winning the only trophy to allude her as Chelsea manager.
The Blues reached the semi-finals of the tournament last season but fell to eventual winners Barcelona and now must start the group stages of the 2023/24 tournament against Liga F runner-up Real Madrid.
They famously reached the WCL final in 2021 only to be beaten, again, by Barcelona. Will this campaign finally earn them the title of European champions?
We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action tonight so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies