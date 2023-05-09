Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City are still on the hunt for a potential treble as they travel to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

A third Premier League title in a row is looking ever more likely, but Pep Guardiola’s side are also major contenders for a first continental crown.

To get to the Istanbul final, though, they will have to get past the defending champions, with Carlo Ancelotti’s serial winners back in the last four and likely to provide a stern test.

With their league hopes over, Real Madrid can focus fully on this two-legged affair as they look to set up a final against either Inter or AC Milan.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Real Madrid vs Manchester City?

Real Madrid vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 9 May at the Bernabeu in Madrid.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the first leg live on BT Sport 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Real Madrid are dealing with a couple of defensive issues, with Eder Militao suspended for this fixture and Ferland Mendy still battling a calf injury. Luka Modric should, however, be fit to start after overcoming his hamstring issue to feature in the Copa del Rey win on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne returned to the starting Manchester City side against Leeds in a timely boost for Pep Guardiola, though Nathan Ake’s second half substitution during that encounter is cause for concern. The Dutch defender’s hamstring injury could rule him out.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland.

Odds

Real Madrid win 9/4

Draw 47/17

Manchester City win 5/4

Prediction

A draw leaves things intriguingly poised ahead of the second leg. Real Madrid 2-2 Manchester City