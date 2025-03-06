Is Real Sociedad vs Man Utd on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United face Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16 this evening, with the visitors desperate to stay in a competition that represents their last chance of a trophy this season.

Ruben Amorim’s side travel to San Sebastian having been dumped out of the FA Cup on penalties last weekend, and this competition is now their only chance to salvage anything from a terrible season.

And they face a Real Sociedad side who have had their own domestic struggles of late, with the Basque club sitting ninth in La Liga.

Nevertheless, it is illustrative of United’s poor form that they head into the tie as underdogs, despite the Spanish side losing three of their last five in the league.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Real Sociedad vs Man Utd?

The match is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, 6 March at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Winter signing Patrick Dorgu is eligible to play for United in Europe, so he should return to the starting line-up. However, young striker Chido Obi is not eligible to feature for United in the Europa League.

In his pre-match conference, Amorim stated that Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte will not be risked after picking up issues during the loss to Fulham.

Toby Collyer and Kobbie Mainoo are still a couple of weeks from a return, while there is little known about return dates for Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Altay Bayindir.

For the Spanish side, Martin Zubimendi and Luka Susic are doubts, while manager Imanol Alguacil will hope to welcome back Take Kubo too after the winger sat out the loss to Barcelona.

Predicted line-ups

Real Sociedad XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Lopez; Zubimendi; Kubo, Olasagasti, Marin, Barrenextea; Oyarzabal.

Man Utd XI: Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Odds

Real Sociedad win - 21/20

Draw - 12/5

Man Utd win - 27/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Despite United’s recent struggles, their Spanish opponents aren’t faring much better in La Liga, having lost three of their last five. That will give United some hope, and they should be able to come away with a result in what will likely be a cagey first leg.

Real Sociedad 1-1 Manchester United.