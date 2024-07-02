Romania v Netherlands LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, build up and updates from Munich

( REUTERS )

The Netherlands take on high-flying Romania in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Tuesday after suffering defeat in their final group game.

The Dutch were drawn in the same group as France, but a 3-2 loss to Austria in their final group game saw them finish third and only qualify as one of the best-placed teams. Romania, on the other hand, have been one of the surprises of the tournament. They finished top of Group E to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since Euro 2000.

The Netherlands won the tournament with Ronald Koeman as a player back in 1988, and will be hoping to inspire them at the Euros in Germany. However, they have tinkered with their team selection and do not appear to have a settled formation. Cody Gakpo is in form though and the Liverpool forward has scored five goals in six group-stage games between the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

Follow all the live action from the Allianz Arena in the blog below: