Romania v Netherlands LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, build up and updates from Munich
Follow all the live action as the Netherlands look to progress at Euro 2024 against Romania
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Netherlands take on high-flying Romania in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Tuesday after suffering defeat in their final group game.
The Dutch were drawn in the same group as France, but a 3-2 loss to Austria in their final group game saw them finish third and only qualify as one of the best-placed teams. Romania, on the other hand, have been one of the surprises of the tournament. They finished top of Group E to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since Euro 2000.
The Netherlands won the tournament with Ronald Koeman as a player back in 1988, and will be hoping to inspire them at the Euros in Germany. However, they have tinkered with their team selection and do not appear to have a settled formation. Cody Gakpo is in form though and the Liverpool forward has scored five goals in six group-stage games between the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.
Follow all the live action from the Allianz Arena in the blog below:
Euro 2024: Romania v Netherlands
Early team news
Koeman has tinkered with the Netherlands’ line up already this tournament, and Xavi Simons is likely to be the preferred choice in the centre of midfield, after Joey Veerman started the previous match.
Denzel Dumfries could also be another change, after Luthsharel Geertruida received the not ahead of him in the previous match. While Joshua Zirkzee is expected to be available after an illness.
Romania will be without Nicusor Bancu, with the left-back suspended for the game.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match.
When is it?
Romania v Netherlands kicks off at 5pm BST at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting at 4.30pm BST and can also be streamed via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app and website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Romania v Netherlands
The Netherlands scraped through their group as one of the third-best sides and will take on high-flying Romania in the round of 16 at Euro 2024.
It was 36 years ago that the Netherlands were the European Championship winners, and current manager Ronald Koeman was a part of that side, but the team have a long way to go to try and emulate that success.
Romania on the other hand finished top of Group E, reaching the last 16 for the first time since 2000.
The Netherlands have not been the powerhouse that might have been expected at the tournament, losing to high-flying Austria in their final group game, but they will want to put group-stage woes behind them against Romania.
Romania v Netherlands
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live build up, team news and coverage from Romania v Netherlands at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
The Netherlands slipped to third in their group after a surprise 3-2 defeat to Austria, while Romania topped a group and have shown impressive form at Euro 2024.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments