Ukraine will have no shortage of motivation against Romania as both teams look to get off to a winning start in this Group E fixture at Euro 2024.

Serhiy Rebrov’s side are appearing at their first major tournament since Russia’s invasion in 2022 and will be determined to put on a show for the fans facing war at home.

Romania may be tricky opponents, however, are impressed with an unbeaten run in their qualifying campaign, with Belgium and Slovakia joining them in Group E.

Ukraine have quality, too, and will look to Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk and striker Artem Dovbyk, LaLiga’s top scorer last season, to provide threat.

Ukraine qualified for Euro 2024 thanks to a playoff win over Iceland ( Getty Images )

"I see a lot of kids supporting us when we play and it definitely gives our players extra motivation," head coach Rebrov said. "Wherever we play we feel the support of all Ukrainians for whom football is a source of positive emotion."

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group E fixture.

When is Romania vs Ukraine

The Group E fixture will kick off at 2pm BST on Monday 17 June at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC 1 and on BBC iPlayer in the UK, with coverage starting from 1:30pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Romania and Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin will start in defence, with the talisman and captain Nicolae Stanciu ahead of him in midfield. Romania coach Edward Iordanescu will likely rely on on both and with few goals in the team, there is a decision to be made on who starts up front: Denis Dragus may get the nod.

The fitness of Everton left back Vitaliy Mykolenko following injury has been a concern for Ukraine, with captain Oleksandr Zinchenk, who can play in midfield for his country, set to step in. Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin impressed this season after taking a more prominent role with Real Madrid and will start, with Viktor Tsygankov set to be preferred to the experience Andriy Yarmolenko on the opposite wing to Mudryk.

Predicted line-ups

Romania: Nița; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Rus, Bancu; Marius Marin, Răzvan Marin; Stanciu, Man, Drăguș, Mihăila

Ukraine: Lunin; Konoplia, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Odds

Romania - 13/4

Draw - 13/5

Ukraine - 1/1

Prediction

Ukraine will be a story off the pitch as well as on during the Euros, but expect Serhiy Rebrov’s side to be more than that. Many are tipping Ukraine to be dark horses in Germany and they have firepower to trouble a limited Romania team. If Ukraine can get ahead early, they could be off to a flyer. Romania 0-3 Ukraine