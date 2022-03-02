Russian national team and club sides to be removed from Fifa 22

The Russian national team and all Russian clubs will be removed from Fifa 22 following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, EA Sports has announced.

It comes after Fifa suspended Russia’s national teams from international football and all club sides from Fifa and Uefa competitions until further notice in the wake of the Vladimir Putin-backed invasion of its neighbour.

Fifa 22 has the rights for the men’s national team and clubs from the country’s top-flight, the Russian Premier League, while Fifa’s Ultimate Team also featured Russia’s team kits, emblem and national flag.

EA Sports has also announced that it will remove Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from its ice hockey series NHL 22 “within the coming weeks”.

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine,” read a statement from the developer.

“In line with our partners at Fifa and Uefa, EA Sports has initiated process to remove the Russian national team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports Fifa products including: Fifa 22, Fifa Mobile and Fifa Online.

“We’re also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games. We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates.”

On Tuesday Adidas announced it would be ending its partnership with the Russian Football Federation while clubs such as Manchester United and Schalke have cut ties with major Russian sponsors in recent days.

Uefa has also ended its deal with Gazprom and the Premier League has announced a show of support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend.