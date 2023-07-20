Australia star Sam Kerr ruled out of Women’s World Cup opener after injury blow

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Australia star Sam Kerr has been ruled out of her country’s first two matches at the Women’s World Cup in what is a huge blow to the tournament co-hosts.

The Chelsea striker suffered a calf injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

Australia play their opening match against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney on Thursday night, while Kerr has also been ruled out of their Group B clash with Nigeria next week.

The 29-year-old, who is the face of this year’s Women’s World Cup, will be assessed before Australia’s final group game against Olympic champions Canada.

A statement from the Matildas confirmed the news an hour before their opening match.

“Sam Kerr is unavailable tonight after she picked up a calf injury at training [on Wednesday].

“Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas Medical Team to re-assess her following our second group stage match.”

"Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training,” Kerr said in a statement. “I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve.

“Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now.”

Australia play their opening match of the World Cup in front of what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium, while Ireland will be making their first appearance at the tournament.