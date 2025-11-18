Sarina Wiegman hits back at criticism from former England goalkeeper Mary Earps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarina Wiegman has hit back at criticism from former England goalkeeper Mary Earps by insisting: “I make decisions to win!”

Lionesses boss Wiegman responded to Earps’ bombshell autobiography for the first time as she unveiled her latest squad at Wembley.

In her book, ‘All In’, which was serialised by the Guardian, Earps claimed she told Wiegman that “bad behaviour is being rewarded” following her decision to recall fellow goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Earps announced her international retirement prior to Euro 2025, while Wiegman’s decision was vindicated with Hampton starring as England successfully defended their title.

“That’s her book. A lot of responses on it and I don’t think I can react to anything more because there’s a lot of private conversations that I always keep private,” said Wiegman.

“I have conversations with different players all the time. And what my reality is, someone else’s reality can be different. Because how you experience things, that’s very individual.

“I just know what I want to do is create an environment where we speak up, where I give clarity, where I always communicate with players when it’s necessary. And also, I make decisions to win.

“What I’ve said all the time is that we (had) two incredible goalkeepers within the goalkeepers group and at the end, I made the decision that I came to and that’s what it is for me.

“What I should say also is that I really, really enjoyed working with Mary. She’s retired now and we had incredible times.

“What I’m trying to do is be as honest as possible and have a very good working relationship – and I think that’s what we had. I can’t control the other things.

“So I just stick with what I want to do, how I want to do it and trying to be clear and honest as possible and make decisions to win.”

Wiegman revealed she had spoken to Hampton about the saga but had not made contact with Earps, who was booed upon her return to Manchester United with Paris St Germain last week.

With her squad full of players who have played with both Earps and Hampton – the latter misses out this time through injury – Wiegman could be forgiven for expecting further disruption.

“No, I’m not worried about that,” she added. “I think there’s always dynamics going on. You’re working with people and everyone’s different.

“No matter what topic there is, there’s always conversations going on. You just want to be open. I want my door to be open at all times to have conversations when that’s needed.

“Is it disappointing? Yeah, of course. As I always say, I always keep conversations private.

“I can’t control other people. What I try to do is communicate at all times and I’ll make decisions in what I think is the best team to compete for the next camp or for the tournament. I’ll make decisions to win and that’s what I stick with.”

Weigman has called up London City Lionesses striker Freya Godfrey, 20, for the first time, for the Wembley friendly with China next Saturday, November 29 and the match against Ghana in Southampton the following Tuesday.