Scotland will look to take a step closer to qualifying for the World Cup 2026 when they host Belarus at Hampden.

Steve Clarke’s side pulled off a stunning heist to take all three points against Greece on Thursday, winning 3-1 despite being outplayed for long spells.

Ryan Christie scored an important equaliser moments after Kostas Tsimikas fired the visitors ahead before Lewis Ferguson put Scotland ahead 10 minutes before full-time.

Lyndon Dykes capped off the comeback in stoppage time and Scotland could potentially eliminate Greece with a win on Sunday and they lose against Denmark in Copenhagen.

While Scotland still have to travel to Greece and host Denmark next month, a win over Belarus would go a long way to securing a World Cup play-off at the very least.

When is Scotland v Greece?

The World Cup qualifier will kick off at 5pm on Sunday 12 October at Hampden Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 4:45pm. A free live stream will be available on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

What is the Scotland team news?

The win over Greece came at a cost, with goalscorers Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson picking up yellow cards that rule them out of the game against Belarus due to suspension. Aaron Hickey also appeared to pick up a knock, in what is a concern after the right back only recently returned from a long injury lay-off.

“There will be three changes but there was always going to be three or four anyway,” Steve Clarke said. “When I looked at my bench tonight, I knew I had a strong squad - probably as strong as I’ve been able to put together in the last two camps. We’ll deal with it.”

Possible Scotland line-up

Scotland XI: Gunn; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; McGinn, McTominay, Doak; Adams