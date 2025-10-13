John McGinn reveals why ‘angry’ Steve Clarke went ‘wild’ despite historic night

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John McGinn revealed he saw Steve Clarke’s “wild” side as the Scotland manager let rip at his players at half time of their 2-1 win over Belarus in World Cup qualifying.

The Tartan Army are now just two wins from qualifying for the World Cup - ahead of crunch games away to the already-eliminated Greece at home to Denmark next month - but it was an anxious night at Hampden as the hosts limped over the line.

Clarke, who was taking charge of Scotland for a record-breaking 72nd time, said he was as “disappointed” as he had been during his reign, with Scotland struggling to build on Che Adams’ opening goal after 15 minutes. There were some boos at the final whistle.

"At half-time, and deservedly so, was the wildest I've seen him in 72 games," McGinn said. "But he's been brilliant not just for me, but for the country and the group.

"I think he has a lot of games left in him yet. A huge milestone but he's rightly angry. But he has again got us in a great position in a qualifying group. That can't be forgotten."

Clarke, who has led Scotland to the European Championships on two occasions and is looking to qualifying for their first men’s World Cup since 1998, did not pull any punches despite a landmark moment for him.

“I’m really disappointed – really, really disappointed,” Clarke said. “It’s possibly as disappointed as I’ve been over the whole 72 games. We just didn’t turn up.

“But before I go down that route, and you start asking me questions about why I’m feeling like that, it’s also to point out that performances don’t get you qualification. And tonight was certainly not a performance.

open image in gallery McGinn said Clarke went ‘wild’ at half time ( Getty Images )

“But we got three points and that’s six points from the double-header so we’re really pleased about that, as everyone with a Scottish connection will be.

“But the performance was way below par. It’s a head-scratcher. But I’ll go away, I’ll have a look, and we’ll analyse it. We’ll look at what we have to do better and how we can be more cohesive as a team without the ball. And how we have to be better as a team when we have possession.

“I’ve told them that in the dressing room, so they know what my feelings are. But I’ve got a great faith in them and I trust them absolutely. And I know that next month they’ll be a different animal.”

open image in gallery Scott McTominay, left, netted what proved to be the winner against Belarus ( PA Wire )

Clarke’s anger at half-time did not inspire Scotland to an improved performance and the hosts rode their luck when Belarus had a second-half equaliser disallowed for a foul on Scott McTominay in the build-up.

McTominay doubled Scotland’s lead in the 84th minute but Belarus substitute Hleb Kuchko pulled one back deep in stoppage time.

"Was it a wee bit better in the second half? Probably not,” McGinn said. We're not naive enough to think that. But what we did do is get over the line.

"We know exactly what we need to do next month, two wins and we're there."