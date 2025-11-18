Is Scotland v Denmark on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free
Scotland can qualify for the World Cup with a win at Hampden; anything else puts them through to the play-offs
Scotland are just one win away from a first men’s World Cup since 1998 as they host Denmark at Hampden in a winner-takes-all shootout.
That the Tartan Army head into their final qualifier with hope is largely thanks to Denmark’s failure to beat Belarus on Saturday night, which meant Steve Clarke’s side survived despite their thrilling 3-2 defeat to Greece.
The likely outcome before the international break was Scotland would need to beat Denmark at Hampden in order to qualify and the stakes remain the same despite the defeat in Greece.
Scotland are guaranteed of a play-off at the very least, but Clarke’s side could not have wished for a better opportunity as they stand 90 minutes away from a place at next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
One thing is for sure, Scotland have to turn up and produce the performance of the side that fought from three goals down in Greece, rather than the one that fell behind, if they are to beat Denmark to top spot.
Here’s everything you need to know
When is Scotland v Denmark?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 18 November at Hampden Park.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.
What is the team news?
Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the group decider after missing the trip to Greece. Steve Clarke may be tempted to start Lyndon Dykes ahead of Che Adams but Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak scored and could feature again. A midfield of Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson lacked balance at times against Greece but Gilmour’s absence may leave no choice but to go again.
Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored four goals in 10 appearances since joining McTominay in Napoli, missed Denmark’s 2-2 draw in Belarus due to illness but could return. Denmark’s squad is experienced, led by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as well as midfielders Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojberg.
Possible line-ups
Scotland: Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; McGinn, Ferguson, McTominay; Christie, Gannon-Doak; Dykes
Denmark: Schmeichel; Nissen, Christensen, Verstergaard, Dorgu; Isaksen, Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Damsgaard; Eriksen, Hojlund
