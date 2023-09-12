Scotland vs England LIVE: Team news and line-ups from 150th anniversary friendly
Gareth Southgate’s England take on Steve Clarke’s Scotland at Hampden Park in the oldest fixture in international football
Scotland football host England football team in a special friendly to mark the 150th anniversary of the first international fixture played between the two nations. The clash between neighbouring countries in 1872 is recognised by Fifa as football’s first-ever official international match, with 4,000 fans filing into the West of Scotland Cricket Club in Glasgow to witness the event. Now, 150 years later fans from both countries will flock to Hampden Park for the latest renewal of this old rivalry.
Scotland are in fine form following a 3-0 victory over Cyprus on Friday to extend their advantage at the top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group A. They have won all five of their qualifiers so far and need just two points from their final three matches to secure a place at next summer’s championship.
Meanwhile, England’s winning streak in qualifying ended with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Saturday. Gareth Southgate’s side manage to come from a goal down to secure a point despite a disjointed performance with Kyle Walker netting his first international goal but they will be aiming for a more positive result in Glasgow tonight.
Follow all the action from Hampden Park
Scotland vs England predicted line-ups
Scotland XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, S Armstrong, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Dykes.
England XI: Pickford; Trippier, Maguire, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Rashford.
Latest odds: Scotland win 7/2
Draw 13/5
England win 3/4
Scotland vs England team news
Scotland impressed against Cyprus, but Steve Clarke could use this opportunity to shuffle his pack, with Stuart Armstrong a possible midfield starter and Lyndon Dykes in the mix further forward. Having earned a first call up ahead of the Cyprus game, English-born Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson was forced to pull out with an injury.
Gareth Southgate has ruled out sweeping changes to his England side, suggesting it would be “ridiculous” to “over experiment” against a strong Scottish side. That said, Southgate could still use this as a chance to give Chelsea defender Levi Colwill a senior debut and Aaron Ramsdale is expected to start in goal ahead of Jordan Pickford.
How to watch Scotland vs England
Scotland vs England is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 12 September at Hampden Park in Glasgow.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Channel 4, with coverage from 7pm BST. A free live stream will also be available on the Channel 4 website and app.
Scotland vs England
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s international friendly between Scotland and England at Hampden Park.
The match is a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the oldest fixture in international football. England first took on Scotland in a competitive encounter in November 1872 in a clash that ended 0-0. Since then the two neighbouring countries have faced each other in 115 official fixtures, with the 116th to come tonight in Glasgow.
England are the favourites to win the game but Scotland’s recent run of form has been remarkable and with home advantage they will want to prove they are worthy opponents for Gareth Southgate’s men especially with another European Championship coming up next year.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and match coverage throughout the evening so stick with us.
