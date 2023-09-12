✕ Close 'Support Henderson despite Saudi move' - Southgate pleads with LGBTQ+ fans

Scotland football host England football team in a special friendly to mark the 150th anniversary of the first international fixture played between the two nations. The clash between neighbouring countries in 1872 is recognised by Fifa as football’s first-ever official international match, with 4,000 fans filing into the West of Scotland Cricket Club in Glasgow to witness the event. Now, 150 years later fans from both countries will flock to Hampden Park for the latest renewal of this old rivalry.

Scotland are in fine form following a 3-0 victory over Cyprus on Friday to extend their advantage at the top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group A. They have won all five of their qualifiers so far and need just two points from their final three matches to secure a place at next summer’s championship.

Meanwhile, England’s winning streak in qualifying ended with a 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Saturday. Gareth Southgate’s side manage to come from a goal down to secure a point despite a disjointed performance with Kyle Walker netting his first international goal but they will be aiming for a more positive result in Glasgow tonight.

Follow all the action from Hampden Park