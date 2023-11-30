Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland are safely through to Euro 2024 after finishing second in qualifying Group A.

Steve Clarke’s side were beaten only once across their campaign and secured a famous victory over Spain to help book their place at next summer’s tournament.

Their 17-point tally sees them go into Pot 3 for the draw for the Euros.

They will not face any of the other five nations in that pot in the group stages of the competition.

With three play-off qualifiers still to be confirmed, the pots look like this:

Pot 1: Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off winner A, Play-off winner B, Play-off winner C

So what is the toughest possible draw for Scotland?

While the pots are based on qualifying form, and thus a useful gauge of team quality, we will go by Fifa’s world rankings to determine the best and worst case scenarios for Clarke and his team.

The toughest possible draw for Scotland (current world ranking 34th) would be: France (2nd), Denmark (19th), Italy (9th).

On paper, the easiest draw would be: Germany (16th), Albania (59th), Kazakhstan* (98th).

*Kazakhstan are part of qualifying play-off Path C

When is Euro 2024?

The 17th edition of the men’s Euros will be held in Germany between 14 June and 14 July.

Which cities are hosting fixtures?

Berlin

Munich

Hamburg

Dusseldorf

Frankfurt

Cologne

Stuttgart

Gelsenkirchen

Leipzig

Dortmund