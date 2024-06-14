Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What do you get when you combine a stag do in Shoreditch, a veteran Aberdeen defender in drag, and a 1970s disco hit by the Spanish duo Baccara? The answer is the sound of another summer of international football, and the unlikely anthem of the Tartan Army’s adventures at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The origins of ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ becoming the tune that will be heard loud and clear from Glasgow to Munich on Friday – when Scotland face hosts Germany in the opening game of Euro 2024 – are convoluted to say the least. A track that topped the UK charts 47 years ago has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence.

Andy Considine, the long-serving Aberdeen centre-back, made just three appearances for Scotland but his legacy is the boogie-woogies that will be seen up and down the country as the Tartan Army head to just a second major men’s international tournament in 26 years.

A Scotland fan ahead of the Tartan Army’s return at Euro 2020 ( Getty Images )

The “boogie song” became a favourite among Considine’s friends and family and led to an infamous spoof music video, featuring Considine in full make-up and filmed during his stag do in London in 2015, going viral after it was leaked on YouTube.

Considine said he and his mates were “blootered” when his best man decided they would shoot a music video, with professional production, to the tune of ‘Yes Sir, I can Boogie’.

“We went to this huge studio with a full makeup bit in the back,” he told the Open Goal podcast in 2021. ”I got fully dolled up. My dad was dolled up and my uncles were dolled up, then she was like ‘we’re going to sing this whole song, this boogie song. Do you know the words?’

“We literally done the whole music video and as the hours went by it got more and more ridiculous, people’s clothes were coming off. Honest truth, it probably took five hours.”

Considine said the video was played at his wedding and “didn’t go down well” with guests – but it became a cult hit with Aberdeen fans when footage of Considine dancing in drag leaked and subsequently went viral among Scottish football fans.

Five years on, Considine’s moves resurfaced when the Dons defender received his first Scotland call-up at the age of 33. One month later, in November 2021, Considine was on the bench in Belgrade as Scotland faced Serbia for a place at the Covid-delayed Euro 2020 finals.

The rest is history: Scotland defeated Serbia on a famous night as Steve Clarke’s side qualified for a major men’s international tournament for the first time in 23 years. As a nation celebrated, Scotland posted a video of triumphant players dancing in the changing room: soon, the rest of the country was celebrating to the soundtrack of ’Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’, as well.

Scotland’s qualification provided a boost to the country during a winter lockdown – and a belter of a tune to fall in love with. It sparked a surprise renaissance for Baccara, as their former No 1 hit re-entered the charts after 43 years. Maria Mendiola and Mayte Mateos, the original members of the band, were as stunned as anyone.

“With this pandemic, I have been sitting at home and this has uplifted me in a way you cannot imagine,” Mendiola told BBC Scotland. “I will always thank the Scottish team and especially Andy Considine for making me so happy after 43 years.

“I saw all the articles and everyone was calling me. I was delighted. I thanked the Scotland team and spoke with Andy over Instagram. He had such nice words.”

The return of ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ to the charts took on a particular poignancy in September 2021 when Mendiola died at the age of 69. She left behind an immense legacy: ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ topped the UK chart and sold more than 16 million copies worldwide, breaking the record for the most sold by an all-female group.

At Euro 2020, ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ was the soundtrack of Scotland’s return to the big stage. Even though the Tartan Army were knocked out after three games following defeats to the Czech Republic and Croatia and a 0-0 draw with England, it was there to stay as Scotland’s unofficial anthem.

It will be again as Scotland head to Germany following a successful qualification campaign. Without Covid restrictions, Euro 2024 will see the Tartan Army return to full voice, with bigger crowds and louder nights. Once again, ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ will be the sound of the summer, hopefully with a win or two to celebrate, as well.