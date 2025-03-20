Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland team face Greece in a Uefa Nations League relegation play-off as the men’s national team’s matches return to free-to-air TV.

The Tartan Army take on Greece over two legs as they look to avoid relegation from Nations League A, having finished behind Portugal and Croatia in their group and narrowly missing out on the quarter-finals.

Greece finished runners-up to England in their League B group, so are vying for promotion into the top-tier. An impressive campaign for them included a victory over England at Wembley and they will host the first leg.

And the play-off will be shown on free-to-air, as will all matches until the 2026 World Cup, after the previous agreement with ViaPlay came to a premature end and left fans watching games on YouTube.

How can I watch Greece vs Scotland?

The first leg of the Nations League play-off will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. Kick-off in Athens is at 7:45pm on Thursday 20 March.

What is the Scotland team news?

Kieran Tierney and Lewis Ferguson return to the Scotland squad after injuries, but Steve Clarke will be without winger Ben Doak and striker Lyndon Dykes.

Motherell’s Lennon Miller, Hearts’ James Wilson and Ipswich’s George Hirst are the new faces in the squad and could all win their first caps.

Craig Gordon, 42, should continue in goal but Tierney’s return could see a return to 3-5-2 in an attempt to get the full-back and Andy Robertson both involved.

Ryan Christie is in great form for Bournemouth and adds to midfield options Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson and Kenny McLean. John McGinn could play off Che Adams up front