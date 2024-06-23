Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Argentina’s Facundo Tello is the referee of Scotland’s must-win clash with Hungary at Euro 2024 tonight.

Tello is only the second non-European referee to charge of a match at the European Championship, following compatriot Fernando Rapallini at Euro 2020.

Tello’s selection for the tournament is part of a collaboration between Uefa and their South American counterparts Conmebol. By extension, Italy’s Maurizio Mariani is taking charge of matches at this summer’s Copa America.

Tello took charge of three matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, making headlines both before and during the tournament.

The 42-year-old sent off 10 players during a feisty clash between Boca Juniors and Racing Club in Argentina’s Champions Trophy final.

He sent off a total of seven Boca players and three from Racing amid a brawl between the two teams.

In Qatar, Tello took charge of the quarter-final between Morocco and Portugal, and was heavily criticised by the losing side after Morocco won 1-0.

Defender Pepe claimed “they can now give the title to Argentina” following the match, and added: “It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened yesterday, with Messi complaining and Argentina talking.”

Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez had hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz following their quarter-final victory over Netherlands, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.