Liveupdated1725567439

Scotland v Poland LIVE: Latest Nations League scores and updates as Billy Gilmour pulls a goal back

Scotland were left reeling after finishing bottom of their group at Euro 2024 with just one point, and will play for pride and points when Poland visit

Michael Jones
Thursday 05 September 2024 21:17
Comments
(Getty Images)

Scotland face Poland at Hampden Park in the opening match of their Nations League campaign on Thursday night, looking to put a summer of disappointment behind them.

Steve Clarke’s side finished bottom of their group at Euro 2024 with just one point, but despite calls for a sacking or a resignation, Clarke leads the team once more in a Nations League group that also contains international heavyweights Portugal and Croatia.

Scotland will face the Selecao on Sunday, but first comes a test against the ‘easiest’ opposition in the group. Clarke has called up several uncapped players, including Liverpool loanee Ben Doak and Ryan Gauld, whose only other call-up came in September 2014.

And Poland will be looking to bounce back from a similarly disappointing Euros campaign of their own, where they finished bottom of an admittedly more difficult group in Germany.

Follow all the latest build-up, updates and reaction from the Nations League below:

1725567439

Scotland 1-2 Poland

66 mins: Steve Clarke is in deep conversation with his assistant John Carver on the sidelines. Time for a change perhaps?

Mike Jones5 September 2024 21:17
1725567146

Scotland 1-2 Poland

63 mins: Scott McTominay receives the ball and turns towards goal. He drives forward and space opens up as a run from Andy Robertson takes the nearest defender away.

McTominay decides to shoot and curls the low effort into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Mike Jones5 September 2024 21:12
1725566942

Scotland 1-2 Poland

60 mins: An hour played at Hampden Park and this game is well and truly alive. Poland are starting to get more space as Scotland push higher up the pitch.

The midfielders are having to work hard to track forward and back with Scotland having to weather a bit of pressure at the moment.

Mike Jones5 September 2024 21:09
1725566784

Scotland 1-2 Poland

57 mins: Przemyslaw Frankowski goes on a foray up the pitch on the right hand side. He’s given the ball in space and curls a cross into the penalty area where Angus Gunn collects it without too much trouble.

Poland are starting to go through the gears too.

Mike Jones5 September 2024 21:06
1725566614

Scotland 1-2 Poland

54 mins: Andy Robertson is fed the ball after Scotland clear their lines. The captain drives up the pitch on the counter attack and gives the ball to Scott McTominay who is up the pitch to help out.

There’s no way into the box so the hosts eventually play it to Ryan Christie. He fizzes a pass into the penalty area wanting a one-two with Robertson but the left-back’s touch is poor and the ball deflects into the hands of the goalkeeper.

Mike Jones5 September 2024 21:03
1725566443

Scotland 1-2 Poland

51 mnis: The noise, the cheers, the chants and the songs have all resumed around the stadium and there’s a growing sense of belief in the home side.

Poland aren’t able to get their passing to click and Scotland’s defence is sharp and solid. They are giving away plenty of free kicks though which they’ll need to be wary of.

Mike Jones5 September 2024 21:00
1725566122

Scotland 1-2 Poland

48 mins: Gilmour’s goal came just 23 seconds into the second half. It’s only his second goal for the national side and its come at the perfect time.

Scotland are right in this game now.

Mike Jones5 September 2024 20:55
1725566054

GOAL! Scotland 1-2 Poland (Billy Gilmour, 46’)

46 mins: They have one!

Scotland turn the ball over quickly and feed it to Lyndon Dykes. He takes it into the penalty area and has a shot deflected close to the line.

The ball bobbles into the path of Billy Gilmour who rattles a low shot into the back of the net!

Mike Jones5 September 2024 20:54
1725565981

Second half! Scotland 0-2 Poland

Poland kick off the second 45 minutes at Hampden Park. If Scotland can get the next goal they’ll believe that there’s still a way to win this game.

Mike Jones5 September 2024 20:53
1725565779

HT Scotland 0-2 Poland

Scotland have never beaten Poland in a competitive international match in four attempts (D3 L1), despite going ahead in each of the last three competitive games between the nations.

Is history repeating itself?

Mike Jones5 September 2024 20:49

