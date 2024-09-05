Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Scotland host Poland in the Nations League A Group 1 opening match tonight as they bid to put their Euro 2024 exit behind them.

At the most recent international tournament, Scotland secured just one point from three matches as they exited Euro 2024.

Should Scotland finish in the top two of their group they would qualify for the quarter-finals of the Nations League, fourth would confirm a relegation to League B and third would ensure a play-off match.

Although the Nations League is its own event, it also has an impact on qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which Scotland would be aiming to compete in for the first time since 1998.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Scotland take on Poland in the Nations League A Group 1 game at Hampden Park on Thursday September 5 and the match will kick off at 7.45 pm BST.

How can I watch it?

It was a late confirmation that was only announced on Wednesday, but the match will be shown live in the UK on ITV4 and ITVX.

Team news

The absence of long-term injured players such as Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey was compounded when Kilmarnock goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, Torino striker Che Adams and Celtic pair James Forrest and Greg Taylor all left the original squad for the Group A game against the Poles and the trip to Portugal on Sunday.

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld had been called into the squad after a 10-year absence along with fellow uncapped duo, Sturm Graz full-back Max Johnston and attacker Ben Doakes, who is on loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool.

They were joined by Rangers midfielder Connor Barron, Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken and Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig, making it six potential debutants.

Odds

Scotland 13/9

Draw 23/10

Poland 41/19

Prediction

Scotland will be buoyed by the strong home support they typically enjoy at Hampden Park and will put up a strong fight. Scotland 1-1 Poland.