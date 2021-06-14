Kieran Tierney is the surprise omission from Scotland’s starting line-up to face the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 opener.

The Arsenal left-back is not quite fit enough for the Group D opener at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke told the BBC that Tierney could be in line to feature against England on Friday: "Kieran picked up a little niggle in training during the week.

"Not ready for this one, hopefully ready for the next one [against England]."

Clarke has also opted against starting Che Adams, instead preferring Ryan Christie to partner Lyndon Dykes, who leads the line for the Tartan Army.

Stuart Armstrong gets a start in midfield alongside Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Manchester United’s Scott McTominay with 12,000 in attendance for the match at Hampden.

Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour is on the bench.

The Czechs have gone with the same XI that faced Albania in their final warm-up game, a game they won 3-1.

Scotland XI: Marshall; Hendry, Hanley, Cooper; O’Donnell, McTominay, McGinn, Armstrong, Robertson (c); Christie, Dykes.

Substitutes: Gordon, McLaughlin, McGregor, Adams, Taylor, Turnbull, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Gilmour, Forrest, McKenna.

Czech Republic XI: Vaclik; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril; Soucek, Kral; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Substitutes: Mandous, Kaderabek, Brabec, Barak, Holes, Krmencik, Sevcik, Zima, Hlozek, Vydra, Meteju, Pekhart.