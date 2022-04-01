Scotland and Wales might not yet know which of them will be playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup this winter, but they do know who they will be playing in the group stage of the tournament if they qualify, after the draw was conducted in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.

The winners of the eventual play-off final will be in Group B alongside fellow European nation and rivals England, as well as USA and Iran.

Steve Clarke’s Scots are due to face Ukraine in a delayed play-off semi-final at Hampden Park in June, with Wales then facing the winners in a one-off fixture which will decide who makes it to the World Cup.

Scotland last played in the tournament in France in 1998, being knocked out in the first round from a group containing Morocco, Norway and eventual losing finalists Brazil. The Scots have never made it past the group stage at the World Cup in eight attempts.

England and Scotland of course met at Euro 2020 last summer, facing off in the group stage at Wembley where they fought out a goalless draw.

Iran have qualified for five of the last seven editions of the World Cup but have never been past the groups or first round, with just two victories to their name at the finals.

USA had been to seven straight finals prior to failing to reach Russia 2018, with their quarter-final run in 2002 their best achievement to-date.

Full World Cup 2022 draw:

Group A

Qatar , Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B

England, Iran, USA, European Play-Off (Scotland/Ukraine/Wales)

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D

France, IC Play-Off 1 (Australia/United Arab Emirates/Peru), Denmark, Tunisia

Group E

Spain, IC Play-Off 2 (Costa Rica/New Zealand), Germany, Japan

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea