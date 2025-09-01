Man United agree deal for new goalkeeper to solve growing crisis
Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have looked like liabilities for large parts of this season, leading United to delve into the transfer market
Manchester United are set to sign Senne Lammens in a bid to resolve their goalkeeping crisis.
United have agreed a €21m (£18.1m) deal with Antwerp, plus add-ons, for the 23-year-old Belgian, who is travelling to Manchester and set to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.
The club had considered making a move for Emiliano Martinez but opted against trying to buy the World Cup winner, who was omitted from the Aston Villa squad for Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace amid uncertainty about his future.
Martinez would have brought more experience than Lammens but United think the uncapped Belgian is an exciting player with a bright future.
Ruben Amorim’s side have had major goalkeeping problems so far this season, with mistakes costing them goals in three of their four games.
Altay Bayindir was culpable for Riccardo Calafiori’s winner for Arsenal in their opening match and Jaidon Anthony’s equaliser for Burnley on Saturday.
And Andre Onana, who has been the regular goalkeeper since his £42m signing from Inter Milan in 2023, had a torrid outing against Grimsby in the Carabao Cup.
Lammens will become United’s fifth summer signing, after forwards Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, plus wing-back Diego Leon.
