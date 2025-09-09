Is Serbia vs England on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with what is likely to be their toughest fixture as they take on Serbia.

Thomas Tuchel’s side recorded an efficient 2-0 win over minnows Andorra last Saturday, but while the result was tidy - extending their run of Group K wins to four from four - the performance was a largely tepid affair.

Viewers are unlikely to be treated to any more scintillating football against Serbia, as Tuchel has spoken at length about bringing old-school footballing qualities back into the side, including long throws and crosses - with both England’s goals against Andorra scored from the latter.

The German said he expects to “face the same formation, the defensive block of 5-4-1, with individual quality up front with tall, physical strikers” from their next opponents, who beat Latvia 1-0 on Friday and who sit five points behind England in Group K, having played a game less.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Serbia vs England?

Serbia face England on Tuesday 9 September at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the clash on ITV1 and ITV’s streaming platform, ITVX.

Team news

Serbia have not reported any injury concerns after their win over Latvia but could see former Fulham striker and all-time leading goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic return to lead the line. Nemanja Gudelj and Nemanja Maksimovic may also be recalled into the starting XI.

England are likely to field a similar line-up to the XI against Andorra at Villa Park, with Elliot Anderson and Noni Madueke both impressing for the Three Lions.

Predicted line-ups

Serbia XI: Petrovic; Milenkovic, Erakovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Maksimovic, Samardzic, Terzic; Mitrovic, Vlahovic.

England XI: Pickford; James, Guehi, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Gordon; Kane.

Odds

Serbia win 18/5

Draw 12/5

England win 3/4

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.