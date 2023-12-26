Sheffield United vs Luton LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after early Alfie Doughty goal
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way
Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight and it’s the Blades who host the Hatters this afternoon, both in the bottom three.
United are rock bottom, nine points taken from 18 games so far and only two wins - one fewer than the visitors, who sit 18th, three points above the Blades ahead of kick-off. Neither team can move out of the bottom three with victory on the day but they must start picking up points fast if they want a shot at survival.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
WIDE!!! The Blades go close once more!! McAtee rides one challenge down the right before cutting inside and shooting with his left foot, unleashing a curling effort that has Kaminski beaten before flashing just inches past the post!
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
WIDE!!! Brooks does well to win possession and bring the ball down just outside Luton's box, and lets fly with a low half-volley which he drags just wide of the far post!
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
SAVED!!! Osho's foul on McBurnie gifts the hosts a free-kick right on the edge of Luton's box, and Hamer's curling strike from the dead-ball situation is heading for the far corner until Kaminski dives across to tip it just wide of the upright!
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Luton have won 11 of their last 14 away league games against sides from Yorkshire, keeping a clean sheet in nine of those victories. However, as a top-flight side, they’ve not won in Yorkshire since November 1987 (2-0 v Sheffield Wednesday).
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Barkley can't pick out a shot or cross from the left byline, so cuts the ball back to Lokonga on the edge of the box. He lets fly from 20 yards, but Robinson gets in the way to block.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
Osho slides in to divert McBurnie's dangerous cut-back behind for a corner, but the hosts can't make anything of their set-piece as the delivery is headed clear at the front post.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
SAVED!!! Townsend bursts past Trusty and hangs up a cross towards the far post, but the target Adebayo can't get enough power behind his header and Foderingham makes the save!
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
This is only the second time that Luton have taken the lead in a Premier League game away from home, also doing so in September at Everton. It's also the earliest the Hatters have found the net so far this season.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
The Blades look to respond immediately as Baldock hurls a long throw into the Luton box, and after it's initally cleared, Archer's cross back into the middle is headed behind by Mengi for a corner.
Sheffield United vs Luton Town
CHANCE!!! Adebayo races onto the ball from Brown's flick-on into the box, burt Foderingham closes the gap quickly and forces the striker too wide to keep it in the field of play!
